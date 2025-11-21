Fosun International Honored as “ESG Leading Enterprise” by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 19 November, the 7th “ESG Leading Enterprises 2025” ceremony, co-organized by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition and Deloitte, a globally renowned accounting firm, was successfully held in Hong Kong. The event was honored to feature a keynote speech and award presentation by Mr. Joseph H.L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Fosun International was honored as an “ESG Leading Enterprise”, in recognition of its outstanding achievements and strong market position across ESG strategy, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental protection, information disclosure, and stakeholder engagement.

This year, 12 companies were honored as “ESG Leading Enterprises” in Category I – market capitalization over HKD12 billion, all of which are major Hong Kong listed companies, including Henderson Land, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Towngas, Hutchmed, China Telecom, China Unicom, and Bank of China (Hong Kong).

“Creating IMPACT”, achieving notable recognition in ESG performance

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a robust ESG governance management system, embedding sustainability principles into its operations over the years. It has actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented “dual carbon” goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

Fosun’s sustainable development strategy focuses on six key directions under “Create IMPACT”, which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency. It carries forward Fosun’s original aspiration since its establishment and underpins its long-term commitment to ESG practices.

In recent years, Fosun has demonstrated outstanding performance in various aspects of ESG. As of now, Fosun International has maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA. In 2025, it has been once again included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and has been selected as the top 1% in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition). It has received an HSI sustainability rating of AA- and has been consecutively included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Fosun has also retained a leading FTSE Russell ESG score and has continued to be selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Driven by innovation, committed to social contribution

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy, and the anticancer drugs developed by its Health segment have widely benefited cancer patients. To date, Fosun’s innovative biopharmaceutical products have reached nearly 60 countries and regions, benefiting more than 850,000 patients worldwide. Among them, HANSIZHUANG, an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by Fosun, is the world’s first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). It has been approved for marketing in nearly 40 countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India.

Since the beginning of this year, Fosun has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the field of innovative drugs. HLX43, a PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, and Australia. Currently, no PD-L1 ADC has been approved globally, positioning HLX43 as a potential highly effective and safe broad-spectrum anticancer drug. Additionally, in the field of innovative small molecule drugs, FUMAINING, a targeted drug independently developed by Fosun, has been approved for two rare disease indications, filling the treatment gap in the field of rare tumors.

Fosun for good, giving back to society

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making continuous efforts in global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, and youth development to create social value. Of which, since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation’s Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions, supported 25,000 rural doctors, and benefited 3 million rural families.

In support of youth entrepreneurship and development, Fosun, together with Portuguese insurance group Fidelidade and Portugal’s healthcare group Luz Saúde, launched the “Protechting Open Innovation Program” in early 2016. Since its inception, Protechting has engaged young entrepreneurs from more than 50 countries and regions, facilitated the incubation of over 50 pilot projects, and supported the large‑scale development of six youth entrepreneurship initiatives. The latest edition, Protechting 8.0, themed “Innovation Without Borders”, is now open for global submissions in cutting‑edge fields such as insurtech, healthtech, and artificial intelligence. The program aims to provide an international platform for young innovators to showcase their ideas and access global resources.

Actively responding to climate change and promoting low-carbon transformation

With climate change being one of the most severe long-term risks, Fosun recognizes the importance of global cooperation to tackle this challenge. Fosun remains committed to advancing China’s “dual carbon” goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emission reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – “strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050”. Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement.

The Group also actively encourages its member companies to carry out climate actions. In 2024, the Bund Finance Center (BFC), the Group’s base in Shanghai and a landmark in Shanghai, was successfully included in Shanghai’s first batch of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality pilot demonstration projects, becoming the only large-scale commercial complex exceeding 200,000 square meters on the list.

Empowering a sustainable future through globalization and innovation

Rooted in China, Fosun has been developing globally and has long adhered to the two core growth drivers of “globalization” and “innovation”. As one of the few Chinese companies with established global operational and investment capabilities, Fosun has cultivated profound expertise in technology and innovation. With an increasingly sophisticated global business presence, Fosun operates responsibly in more than 40 countries and regions, actively contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide.

Looking ahead, Fosun remains dedicated to advancing its social responsibility through innovation and responsible global operations. Guided by its “Create IMPACT” sustainable development strategy, Fosun will intensify its efforts to build a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future.