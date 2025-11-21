RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), convened by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, today unveiled the full three-day program for its fifth and biggest edition, themed “Dawn of a Global Cause.” The Forum will take place in Riyadh from January 13 – 15, 2026, convening over 500 leaders from governments, multilateral organizations, and academia to shape the future of minerals.



Future Minerals Forum Unveils Three-Day Program for Its 5th Largest Edition

FMF 2026 will rally decision-makers around a shared ambition to advance responsible mineral development and create new economic opportunities in supplier and customer nations. The program combines high-level policy dialogue with practical investment and innovation sessions designed to accelerate progress across the global minerals ecosystem.

Program highlights include:

5 th edition of the world’s largest Ministerial Roundtable on minerals, with over 100 government representatives, more than 70 international organizations, and top industry CEOs.

on minerals, with over 100 government representatives, more than 70 international organizations, and top industry CEOs. State of the Sector, in partnership with McKinsey, will unpack the inaugural Future Minerals Barometer Report, tracking sector trends, leadership sentiment, the industry’s reputation, and others.

will unpack the inaugural Future Minerals Barometer Report, tracking sector trends, leadership sentiment, the industry’s reputation, and others. Inaugural Mineral Investment Journey dedicated, closed-door sessions for new and existing investors.

dedicated, closed-door sessions for new and existing investors. Inaugural Gateway to Funding, in partnership with BMO, will connect institutional investors and family businesses with international mining companies seeking growth capital.

will connect institutional investors and family businesses with international mining companies seeking growth capital. Inaugural MinGen Workshops, a dynamic workshop for young professionals, women in mining, and leadership networking.

The Ministerial Roundtable, a high-level government-led meeting, will headline FMF26, setting the stage open for ensuing discussions and activities. “This dynamic and impact-driven platform is one of the key reasons governments and CEOs consistently return to FMF,” said Ali Al-Mutairi, FMF Executive Director.

Day one will host an International Exhibition and interactive Knowledge Exchange sessions, during which industry leaders will present insights into the global mineral supply outlook. Days two and three will host Leadership Roundtables, including a series of Regional Leadership Roundtables for Africa, Latin America, and Central Asia, focusing on the opportunities for trade and investment to and from emerging supplier regions.

Among the global leaders confirmed to speak are Dominic Barton, Chairman, Rio Tinto; Bob Wilt, CEO, Maaden; Gustavo Pimenta, CEO, Vale; Catherine Raw, Chief Development Officer, BHP; and executives from other top-tier organizations.

FMF 2026 continues to cement Riyadh’s position as a global convening hub for mineral dialogues, investment, and innovation—toward a more sustainable and equitable minerals future.