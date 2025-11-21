Happyrun Ebike Launches Black Friday 2025 Deals on High-Performance E-Bikes – Power, Performance, and Precision Engineering

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happyrun, one of America’s trusted high-performance electric bike brands, is offering instant savings of up to $2600 on the combo high-performance Happyrun G300 Pro electric dirt bike for Black Friday (November 3 – December 2025). Riders will also receive a complimentary gift bundle valued at over $280. Several other model combos are included in this year’s promotion, featuring savings up to $2,650 and bonus accessory bundles worth more than $800.



Happyrun Ebike Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale

Whether you’re conquering rugged trails on electric dirt bikes, commuting daily on fat-tire e-bikes, or taking weekend adventures with electric cargo bikes, Happyrun makes premium riding more accessible than ever. This Black Friday, get unbeatable value on a Happyrun electric bike—giving you the power and performance you need as you head into 2026.

The G300 Pro electric dirt bike is Happyrun’s top off-road performer, engineered for riders who want true motorcycle-level excitement. It goes far beyond a typical e-bike, delivering the thrill, torque, and capability of a real off-road machine.

Key Features:

Peak 6500W delivers powerful torque

delivers powerful torque Reaches a top speed of 50 mph with precise handling

with precise handling Provides a 70-mile range for uninterrupted riding

range for uninterrupted riding Features full front and rear suspension for a smooth ride

for a smooth ride Offers 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels for exceptional traction

Speed matters—but confidence, control, and terrain-crushing capability matter just as much. The Happyrun G300 Pro electric dirt bike strikes the perfect balance, giving riders the power to dominate steep climbs, rocky paths, and back-country routes with ease.

Quick Look at Happyrun Ebike Black Friday Deals:

G100 Long-Range E-Bike: Now $1,099 (was $2,399) — Save $1,300 + Free accessory bundle worth over $100 (waterproof cover, combination lock, portable air pump)

G100 Pro Electric Motorcycle-Style E-Bike: Now $2,199 (was $3,299) — Save $1,100 + Free accessory bundle worth over $400 (LED helmet, rear rack, rearview mirrors, combination lock, air pump)

G300 Pro Electric Dirt Bike: Now $2,199 (was $3,499) — Save $1,300 + Free accessory bundle worth over $140 (gloves, phone holder, combination lock)

Combo G100 Long-Range E-Bike: Now $2,148 — Save $2,650 + Free accessory bundle worth over $200 (two sets: waterproof cover, combination lock, portable air pump)

Combo G100 Pro Electric Motorcycle-Style E-Bike: Now $4,298 — Save $2,300 + Free accessory bundle worth over $800 (two sets: LED helmet, rear rack, rearview mirrors, combination lock, air pump)

Combo G300 Pro Electric Dirt Bike: Now $4,398 — Save $2,600 + Free accessory bundle worth over $280 (two sets: gloves, phone holder, combination lock)

For additional deals, visit the Happyrun ebike website.

Happyrun — Your Trusted Companion for Every Ride

From the beginning, Happyrun has committed to a simple promise: make electric riding accessible, reliable, and enjoyable for everyone. Whether it’s the urban-friendly G100 or the trail-dominating G300 Pro, every model is built on the same foundation—performance without compromise.

Riders trust Happyrun not only for its high-quality engineering but also for its exceptional after-sales support and warranty coverage. From first-time e-bike owners to seasoned off-road enthusiasts, Happyrun ensures every journey starts with confidence.

Why Choose Happyrun for Black Friday

For this year’s Black Friday, Happyrun ebike delivers its strongest value yet across all electric dirt bikes and electric motorcycles.

What’s included:

Save up to $2600 on electric dirt bikes

on electric dirt bikes Receive complimentary gifts valued at over $800

Offer valid through December 2025 while supplies last.

If you’re ready to upgrade your ride—or buy your first e-bike—this is the best moment to join the Happyrun family.

Get Your Happyrun Ebike Today

When you choose a Happyrun, you’re not just buying a powerful electric bike—you’re investing in a brand dedicated to your riding experience. With full warranty coverage, dependable after‑sales support, and a team committed to rider satisfaction, Happyrun is with you every mile.

Shop Happyrun’s 2025 Black Friday deals now—save up to $2,600 and receive a complimentary gift package. From highways to off-road trails, Happyrun e-bikes are built to handle real-world adventure.

Don’t miss the extra $100 surprise discount! Use code BFCM100, and you can stack it with the offers above.

Get your Happyrun e-bike today and start your next chapter with power, confidence, and unbeatable value.

