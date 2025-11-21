HEYTEA Secures Halal Certification in Malaysia, Marks Milestone With Nationwide Free Drink Event

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – China’s leading new-style tea brand HEYTEA has officially received Halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), marking a major step forward in its localisation and compliance efforts in the Malaysian market.

To mark the certification, HEYTEA held a nationwide “Halal Day” free-drink event on November 7. Stores saw long queues from opening hours, with consumers posting photos and videos online. The event quickly went viral across Malaysia, driving strong engagement and heavy footfall.

Powered by the surge in attention, the HEYTEA app quickly climbed to the top of the Malaysia App Store’s Food & Drink category that same day, underscoring the brand’s growing digital momentum.

HEYTEA also extended the celebration with app-based member rewards through November 20, including 1,000 free-drink vouchers released daily from November 8–13 and a points-for-discount redemption campaign from November 14–20.

HEYTEA entered Malaysia in December 2023 with its first store at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur—its second Southeast Asian market after Singapore. The brand now operates 15 stores across Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Pahang, and Selangor, covering major commercial districts and high-traffic retail areas.

Globally, HEYTEA continues to accelerate its international expansion, with more than 100 stores across Singapore, the UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, the US, and South Korea. The brand is also strengthening its supply chain capabilities, localised product development, and global brand expression to serve diverse markets.

The Halal certification and nationwide giveaway significantly amplified HEYTEA’s visibility and strengthened its connection with Malaysian consumers, marking an important milestone in the brand’s ongoing localisation journey.

About HEYTEA

Founded in 2012 in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China, HEYTEA is widely recognised as the originator of new-style tea beverages. The brand created the world’s first cheese tea using real tea and real milk, setting a new standard for the industry. Guided by a commitment to quality and innovation, HEYTEA insists on using real ingredients—real tea, real milk, real fruit, and real sugar—while continuously developing products that resonate with young consumers globally. Today, HEYTEA has expanded across major markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania, becoming one of the most influential new-style tea brands worldwide.