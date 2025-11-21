Huawei Developer Competition 2025 Asia-Pacific Grand Finals Successfully Concluded

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Huawei Developer Competition 2025 Asia-Pacific Final Pitch concluded successfully on November 19, 2025, at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. This year’s competition attracted close to 1,000 developers from 10 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific, showcasing 192 high-quality projects. Among them, 15 outstanding teams advanced to the final pitch—9 from the Society & Sustainability track and 6 from the Finance track.

In the opening remarks, Professor DONG Cheng of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University emphasized the importance of “turning ideas into impact.”

Jing Niu from Huawei Cloud reflected on the competition’s three-year evolution and introduced a new “social impact” judging criterion, reinforcing Huawei’s commitment to “Tech for All.”

Throughout the day, the 15 finalist teams delivered compelling pitches and participated in in-depth Q&A sessions with judges during the morning and afternoon segments. An authoritative panel comprising experts from investment, academia, and technology sectors ensured a thorough and professional evaluation. Additionally, ten developers were honored with the HCDE certification, recognizing their deep technical expertise in Huawei Cloud technologies and contributions to the global developer community.

The award ceremony held on November 20 celebrated the remarkable achievements of this year’s participants. Congratulations to all the talented teams of the Huawei Developer Competition 2025 (Asia-Pacific)!

Society & Sustainability Track Winners

Champion: EvoClass Nexus (HK SAR)

1st Runner-up: EiPCA (TH), Prompify (HK SAR)

2nd Runner-up: Remember Me (MY), SiaNoo KMITL (TH), ChainMarkX (SG)

Outstanding Project Award: Kuantica (PH), Flow (ID), Fahrenheit (MY)

Finance Track Winners

Champion: Sproutshk (PH)

1st Runner-up: GardaChain (ID), Nama Perserta (ID)

2nd Runner-up: CreditPass (PH), Bubstal (HK SAR), Puad Huawei (TH)

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. We have approximately 208,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. For more information, visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.