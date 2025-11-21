Industry’s First Robot-Assisted Car Livestream Delivers Standout Double 11 Results for the FULWIN T11

WUHU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On November 11, 2025, the “Double 11 • Drive the T11” livestream for the Chery FULWIN T11 partnered with AiMOGA Robotics to deliver the industry’s first robot-led livestream car sales session. According to the operations team, online viewership surged sharply when the robot came on screen—tripling concurrent viewers compared with before its appearance—and total exposure exceeded expectations by more than twofold. During the two-and-a-half hours the robots were present, peak concurrent viewership reached 11,000, with highly active user interaction and a vibrant atmosphere.

A unique “livestream assistant” became the highlight of this year’s event—the AiMOGA humanoid robot Mornine, appearing alongside the quadruped robot Argos. Together, they delivered real-time product explanations, interactive movements, and dance elements, creating an immersive and tech-driven livestream experience.

At 18:00, Mornine entered the studio and opened with a natural self-introduction:

“Hello everyone, I’m Mornine, today’s livestream assistant from AiMOGA Robotics. I’m delighted to join the FULWIN T11 Double 11 livestream and introduce the FULWIN T11 together with our hosts.”

Her expressive facial cues, humanlike speech, and precise gestures immediately energized the livestream.

Mornine then delivered a detailed breakdown of the FULWIN T11’s highlights:

“The FULWIN T11 is built on the Golden-Range-Extended CEM platform, equipped with a 1.5TGDI high-efficiency range-extender engine, and integrates a high-performance range-extending system, intelligent electric AWD, and a high-energy-density battery…”

The robot’s stable and consistent performance presented complex vehicle technologies in a more intuitive way, reducing the burden on human hosts and keeping the livestream efficient and structured.

According to the livestream team, Mornine and Argos brought significant traction: viewer count tripled during their segment, overall exposure more than doubled, and user participation increased noticeably. Both robots remained on set for roughly two and a half hours, completing product explanations and improvised performances smoothly—demonstrating reliability and strong repeatability for livestream applications.

With stable execution and humanlike interactive abilities, robot livestream assistants like Mornine and Argos are becoming indispensable partners in livestream studios. They ease the workload on human hosts while delivering a smarter, more engaging viewing experience, helping brands establish a new “AI + Livestreaming” paradigm that elevates both traffic conversion and brand perception.