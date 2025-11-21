Lazada Dominates Southeast Asia Authenticity-Driven ECommerce, Celebrates 170,000-Strong Brand Ecosystem at LazMall Brand Gala Dinner

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform, celebrated its 170,000-strong brand ecosystem at the LazMall Brand Gala 2025, cementing its position as the platform-of-choice for businesses in the region. A night of recognition, inspiration, and innovation, the event at Grand Hyatt Hotel Singapore brought together top brands, industry leaders, and key partners to celebrate the achievements shaping the region’s eCommerce landscape.



LazMall Brand Gala 2025 honours outstanding brand partners across Southeast Asia.

A Night to Celebrate Brand Excellence

The gala highlighted Lazada’s brand-led strategy and the commercial success brands achieve on Lazada:

Million-dollar GMV brands surged 53% since 9.9 , proving the platform drives tangible results.

, proving the platform drives tangible results. During 11.11, LazMall brands achieved a 39% GMV increase, with 11% YoY growth in LazMall buyers , demonstrating a clear shift toward trusted, high-quality brands.

, demonstrating a clear shift toward trusted, high-quality brands. Average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 70%, with buyer penetration at 65%, demonstrating Lazada’s ability to attract and retain premium shoppers.

“Lazada is the engine powering Southeast Asia’s eCommerce growth,” said Iris Wei, Group President of Lazada. “Our partners succeed because Lazada delivers unparalleled reach, innovation, and results for international and local brands. From record-breaking mega sales to everyday shopper trust, our joint success is built on the dedication, innovation, and collaboration with our brand partners.”

Lazada Leading the Way in Innovation and Shopper Experience

Beyond celebrating achievements, the gala underscored Lazada’s vision for the future. Lazada’s next-generation capabilities to empower brands include:

AI-powered tools for smarter product listings, marketing, and operational efficiency.

for smarter product listings, marketing, and operational efficiency. Upgraded logistics and customer service to ensure faster delivery and seamless after-sales experiences.

With these innovations, Lazada continues to empower brands to scale with ease, delight consumers, and set new benchmarks for Southeast Asia’s eCommerce landscape.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.