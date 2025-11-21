Pylontech Showcases Force H3X at Smart Installer Roadshow Following the Official Opening of Its Australian Subsidiary

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pylontech made a strong impression at the recent Smart Installer Roadshow, hosted by the Smart Energy Council, reaffirming its commitment to serving local customers in Australia’s rapidly growing energy storage sector. The showcase followed the official opening of its Australian subsidiary, Pylon Technologies Australia Pty Ltd (“Pylontech Australia”), which is located at 23/110–116 Bourke Road, Alexandria NSW 2015.

The nationwide roadshow, designed for solar installers, ran from November 11 to 20 with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast, offering attendees valuable industry insights, technical discussions, and updates on emerging energy technologies.

At the event, Pylontech delivered a dedicated presentation, showcasing its latest developments, highlighting the advantages of its Force H3X residential energy storage system, and outlining its expanding local service capabilities. The Force H3X features an all-in-one design, integrating the battery, battery management system, inverter, and energy management system into a single streamlined solution. Its flexible architecture supports both single- and three-phase applications, scalable capacity options, and Pylontech’s AI-driven energy management platform. This intelligent system enhances safety and performance while enabling dynamic-tariff-based energy scheduling to maximize customer value.

Since entering Australia in 2013, Pylontech has built a strong customer base and earned an excellent market reputation. As Australia’s energy storage market accelerates—driven by national decarbonization goals and policies such as the Cheaper Home Batteries Program—Pylontech is well positioned to support growing demand across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility-scale segments.

With Pylontech Australia now fully operational in Sydney, the company is set to further strengthen its local presence, enhance technical support capabilities, and expand partnerships nationwide.

Globally, Pylontech operates subsidiaries in Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, Japan, and South Africa, with localized service networks in 17 countries. Its operations span five continents and more than 90 countries and regions, contributing to energy transition efforts worldwide.

About Pylontech Australia

Pylon Technologies Australia Pty Ltd (“Pylontech Australia”) is the Australian subsidiary of Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd., a global leader in energy storage systems. Pylontech Australia is located at 23/110–116 Bourke Road, Alexandria NSW 2015, serving as its local operations and customer support hub for Australia and New Zealand. Pylontech Australia provides localized services across residential, C&I, and utility-scale energy storage markets, supporting partners nationwide.