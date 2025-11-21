Sunway University and Elitery Sign Memorandum to Explore AI in Education

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunway University and Elitery, a leading Indonesian provider of managed cloud and security solutions, announced today that they have signed a nonmonetary, nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital learning. The MoU establishes a framework for good faith discussions and does not create legal or financial obligations.



Sunway University and Elitery

Under the MoU, the parties intend to explore collaboration in four areas:

Educational technology innovation: investigating intelligent learning systems that may support educators and enhance student outcomes.

investigating intelligent learning systems that may support educators and enhance student outcomes. Research and innovation: identifying joint research projects on emerging education technologies and discussing opportunities for global publications and showcases.

identifying joint research projects on emerging education technologies and discussing opportunities for global publications and showcases. Capacity building: exploring potential training and upskilling initiatives for students, faculty and researchers to strengthen practical expertise in AI and digital tools.

exploring potential training and upskilling initiatives for students, faculty and researchers to strengthen practical expertise in AI and digital tools. Knowledge exchange: considering cobranded seminars, conferences and workshops to share best practices and promote the adoption of AI-driven education in Malaysia and the wider region.

Professor Malissa Maria Mahmud, Dean of the School of Education at Sunway University, welcomed the collaboration. “At Sunway University, we see technology as a critical enabler for education. This MoU allows us to explore how AI can enrich teaching and learning while ensuring our educators and students acquire the skills needed for a digital economy. It gives us the flexibility to identify and co-create initiatives that genuinely benefit our learners and partners,” she said.

Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery, added, “Education has always been at the heart of Elitery’s innovation journey. Over the years we have partnered with schools, universities and government institutions to introduce digital solutions that make learning more accessible and impactful. Through this collaboration we hope to explore how AI can support futureready talent and contribute to Malaysia’s digital economy.”

Elitery serves as the first strategic partner in advancing AI in the Sunway University, Malaysia. The MoU is intended to guide discussions for an initial period of three years. Any specific projects or programmes arising from these discussions will be developed under separate agreements.

About Sunway University

Sunway University, one of Malaysia’s top private institutions, is globally ranked by QS and named #1 private university in ASEAN by AppliedHE 2025. It is also the #1 non-government linked private university in ASEAN by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. For the fourth-year running, Sunway leads in Graduate Employability in Malaysia, according to Talentbank’s National Graduate Employability Index.

About Elitery

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (ticker: ELIT), PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk (Elitery) is an Indonesian IT managed services provider specialising in managed cloud and managed security solutions. As a certified Managed Services Provider, Elitery helps enterprises and public sector organisations modernise and protect their digital infrastructure, covering planning, migration, implementation, monitoring and incident response. Elitery has been certified as a Great Place to Work® and has established Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia to support regional digital transformation.