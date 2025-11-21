Taiwan Smart Security Alliance Launches “ACI Defense: Security and Rescue” Brand in Thailand

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – In recent years, the Thai government has been actively promoting smart city development and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative. As Bangkok ranks among the world’s top international tourist destinations, issues such as the prevalence of firearms and persistent armed conflicts in southern Thailand have created an urgent need for disaster prevention and crime control. To address these challenges, the Taiwan Smart Security Alliance integrated 11 Taiwanese companies specializing in software, hardware, AIoT, big data, edge computing, geospatial data, and cloud services, and jointly launched the smart security brand “ACI Defense: Security and Rescue.”

By applying AI-based image analytics and other intelligent technologies, the alliance offers two major categories of solutions: “Urban Monitoring” and “Disaster Prevention Simulation.” Its core products include a real-time crime hotspot analysis system, a 3D disaster simulation platform, anti-terror drone surveillance, and a VR firefighting training platform, which aims to help the partners develop more flexible, integrated solutions and escape the low-margin, single-product export trap.

With support from the Taiwanese government, the alliance has launched a brand website, promoted social media content, and organized high-impact marketing events in Thailand. These efforts have been further strengthened by international media exposure and the establishment of a local demonstration center. Through these initiatives, the alliance has successfully partnered with Thai system integrators to introduce surveillance and security solutions, generating business opportunities valued at around US$3.16 m.

