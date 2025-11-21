Xiao-I Corporation Renews Contract with Major Automotive Joint Venture for Cognitive AI Services

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in cognitive intelligence solutions, today announced the contract renewal with a prominent Sino-European automotive joint venture for its intelligent dialogue robot and smart voice customer service solutions. This continued partnership highlights the significant return on investment and tangible business improvements delivered by Xiao-I’s enterprise-grade AI platforms. The client, a major player in the Chinese automotive market, implemented the solutions to modernize its customer service operations. The renewal signifies successful deployment and the client’s confidence in leveraging AI for sustained business growth. The engagement utilizes two core platforms from Xiao-I’s suite of cognitive AI products:

Intelligent Dialogue Robot (iBot Pro): Based on the advanced model, this multi-channel, multi-modal platform handles a vast range of customer inquiries—from product information and policy consultation to after-sales support and appointment scheduling—across websites, mobile apps, and social messaging platforms. Its 0-code/low-code architecture allows for rapid deployment and easy adaptation to evolving business needs. Smart Voice Customer Service: This solution provides robust, 24/7 voice-based support, enabling customers to interact naturally via telephone for services like status updates, complex queries, and call routing, ensuring seamless human-agent handoffs when necessary.

The integration of these AI solutions has driven significant, measurable outcomes for the automotive client, including enhanced customer experience through 24/7 instant support that ensure prompt responses and higher satisfaction scores. This has been coupled with a marked increase in operational efficiency, as the significant reduction in handle time for routine queries allows human agents to dedicate their expertise to more complex, high-value interactions. Furthermore, the automation of a large volume of repetitive inquiries has led to substantial annual cost savings, creating a more scalable and optimized service model for the future.

