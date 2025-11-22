Doorzo Launches Major Platform Upgrade with Smarter Search, Expanded Languages Support, more Delivery Countries, and Mercari Japan Auctions

TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SIG Service INC. (Headquarters: Kita-ku, Tokyo), the operator of Doorzo, continues to elevate the cross-border shopping experience with the launch of several new features aimed at global customers. These include image search capabilities, a redesigned user interface, multi-site authentication, alerts for price changes or new listings, and support for 17 languages and 27 currencies from Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and Latin America; you can view in your local currency. These enhancements reinforce Doorzo’s mission to make shopping on Japan’s leading online marketplaces more accessible for users. The latest update also highlights Doorzo’s implementation of Mercari Japan Auctions, providing users with even broader access to Japan’s leading marketplace listings.

About “Doorzo” by SIG Service INC.

Established in 2013, Doorzo is a cross-border e-commerce platform that enables international customers to purchase items directly from Japan’s top marketplaces. Accessible via mobile app and web, the platform offers overseas shipping, product consolidation, and a multilingual interface that simplifies the shopping process for non-Japanese speakers.

New and Enhanced Features on “Doorzo”

Image Search Function: Upload a photo and instantly locate matching or similar items across multiple Japanese marketplaces.

Upload a photo and instantly locate matching or similar items across multiple Japanese marketplaces. New User Interface: A cleaner, more intuitive layout that improves browsing and navigation.

A cleaner, more intuitive layout that improves browsing and navigation. Social Login: Users can now sign in to Doorzo using their existing TikTok, Facebook, Google, or Apple accounts for a faster and easier login experience.

Users can now sign in to Doorzo using their existing TikTok, Facebook, Google, or Apple accounts for a faster and easier login experience. Expanded Doorzo Authenticate Service: Supported sites like Mercari, Rakuma, JDirectitems Auctions, JDirectitems Flea Market, Rakuten, and Amazon Japan; currently supporting trading cards, footwear, apparel, jewelry, and luxury goods.

Supported sites like Mercari, Rakuma, JDirectitems Auctions, JDirectitems Flea Market, Rakuten, and Amazon Japan; currently supporting trading cards, footwear, apparel, jewelry, and luxury goods. Notifications: Receive alerts when your subscribed items drop in price or when new listings become available.

Receive alerts when your subscribed items drop in price or when new listings become available. Language Support: The platform now supports 17 languages, including English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Korean, Polish, Arabic, Malay, Turkish, Portuguese, Thai, Indonesian, and Russian.

The platform now supports 17 languages, including English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Korean, Polish, Arabic, Malay, Turkish, Portuguese, Thai, Indonesian, and Russian. More Shipping Countries: Now Doorzo ships to more countries in Latin America and the Caribbean Sea.

Now Doorzo ships to more countries in and the Caribbean Sea. Doorzo supports Mercari Auctions: Now you can use one of the largest consumer-to-consumer platforms in Japan for bidding on a wide range of rare Japanese items.

Now you can use one of the largest consumer-to-consumer platforms in for bidding on a wide range of rare Japanese items. Doorzo Shopping Direct: Add Doorzo to your browser.

Visit the “Doorzo” website: https://www.doorzo.com/

Company Overview:

SIG Service INC.

Company Name: SIG Service INC.

Akihabara Office: 2-7-1 Kanda-Suda-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Established: December 2013

Contact:

Zhang Zhang

Email: global_team@doorzo.net