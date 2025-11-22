Xinhua Silk Road: E. China’s Shandong holds cultural event to boost rural revitalization

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A cultural and tourism event coupled with a new book promotion was held in Guanqiao Town, Zaozhuang city of east China’s Shandong Province.

The event, under the theme “Golden Ginkgo Meets Classical Charm, Literary Spirit Enriches Guanqiao”, features six thematic exhibition areas. A series of wonderful activities were also held, including Hanfu garden tours, Beixin pottery Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) craft experience, ginkgo handicraft making, instrumental music flash mobs, ancient town cycling, dragon and lion dances, and square dances.

Ding Jianyuan, president of Shandong Prose Society, said at the event that upon entering Guanqiao, one is immediately embraced by the timeless cultural charm of the millennia-old Beixin culture, where ecological beauty, historical heritage, and revolutionary legacy are seamlessly interwoven.

The newly promoted book records the years of hardships and glories in Guanqiao with authentic and vivid folk stories, said Wang Junjie, deputy editor-in-chief of Shandong Friendship Publishing House, adding that in the book, Guanqiao is not just a geographical name, but a monument engraved with revolutionary memories.

The event provided visitors with a feast integrating culture, tourism, leisure and experience, allowing every guest to find their ideal “poetry and distant place” in Guanqiao.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348433.html