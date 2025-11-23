29 C
“A New Paradigm in Gifting” — Smart Gardens Emerging as Popular Gifts for Newlyweds and Housewarmings

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Housewarming gifts are evolving — instead of traditional potted plants, smart gardens are becoming the new trend. ALLUONE Co., Ltd. has introduced “Watering Garden,” a next-generation gift item that combines technology with emotional design, gaining attention as a smart lifestyle product that offers both practicality and aesthetic appeal.

Watering Garden is an IoT-based smart garden equipped with automatic watering and environmental control functions, allowing even those without prior plant care experience to use it easily. With its sleek design and compact size, it fits perfectly into newlywed homes and is expected to become a popular choice as a housewarming gift or office interior accessory.

Through this launch, ALLUONE aims to continue developing user-centered smart plant care solutions in response to the growing number of busy individuals and single-person households.

An ALLUONE representative stated, “Watering Garden is more than just a flowerpot — it serves as a medium that connects nature and emotion in everyday life. We believe it will deliver both sustainability and smartness to the gifting market.”

