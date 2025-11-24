Chartmetric Integrates NetEase Cloud Music Charts, Offering Global Industry Deeper Insight into China’s Streaming Landscape

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chartmetric has integrated chart data from NetEase Cloud Music, one of China’s largest and most youth-driven streaming platforms. The move gives global music professionals structured access to regional listening trends, helping bridge the data gap between China’s music ecosystem and the rest of the world.

NetEase Cloud Music is the home of music streaming for China’s youth, whose userbase includes 90% of users aged under 35. The platform plays a central role in music discovery among younger Chinese listeners, especially for international and independent artists.

Chartmetric now tracks three key NetEase rankings:

China Hot 100 Songs Chart (weekly)

International Hot 100 Songs Chart (weekly)

International New 100 Songs Chart (daily)

These charts reflect real-time listening behavior within mainland China and are now available through Chartmetric’s dashboard, enabling users to:

Monitor performance across China’s streaming ecosystem

Compare regional trends with global benchmarks

Identify breakout moments and audience shifts as they happen

The integration is part of a broader initiative to make China’s music data more accessible through platforms already used by labels, managers, and distributors. As streaming continues to globalize, regional insight is increasingly critical for artist development, marketing, and long-term planning.

NetEase Cloud Music commented:” We are glad to partner with Chartmetric, one of the most respected music analytics platforms in the world. This collaboration connects their global artist, label, distributor, and industry clientele to China’s vibrant music ecosystem through our charts — expanding visibility and fostering new opportunities for discovery and collaboration. “

NetEase Cloud Music is one of China’s leading platforms for international music streaming, consistently generating the highest volume of streams for global artists in the region. It works with a range of talent including Demxntia, Jordann, Bbno$, Stephanie Poetri, Hua Chenyu, as well as legacy acts.

In 2025, Mariah Carey launched her album Here For It All in China through NetEase Cloud Music, in partnership with gamma., the artist-first media company founded by Larry Jackson. The campaign marked Carey’s strongest studio album launch in the market to date, with first-week streams quadrupling those of her previous release Caution.

About NetEase Cloud Music

NetEase Cloud Music is one of China’s most influential streaming platforms, known for its strong user engagement and impact on international music discovery. The service combines algorithmic recommendations with social features that drive virality and fan-led promotion.

About Chartmetric

Founded in California in 2016, Chartmetric provides data and market insights for the global music industry. With offices in Silicon Valley, London, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo, the company monitors over 12 million artists and integrates data from DSPs, social platforms, and traditional media.

Over 5,000 organizations across the recording industry, live music sector, digital services, media, and finance rely on Chartmetric’s tools to navigate the global music marketplace, improve engagement, and identify emerging talent. The Chartmetric Premium dashboard is widely used for market intelligence, and the company also offers custom data services and API access.