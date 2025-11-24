Clarisound offers Signia Pure Charge & Go BCT IX

Latest Hearing Aid Technology Redefines Virtual Meetings and Entertainment Experiences Across All Devices



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2025 – Clarisound Professional Hearing Care today announced the introduction of Signia Pure Charge & Go BCT IX, a device that redefines how people connect and communicate. Designed for today’s always-on lifestyle, the new device offers direct connection to all Bluetooth capable phones and laptops and tablets, offering cutting-edge performance, sleek design, and unmatched power to make conversations clearer and more accessible than ever before. There is also the capability to connect to televisions thereby delivering clear sound to the listener enhancing the listening experience significantly.

Bluetooth® Connectivity Transformed

The Pure Charge & Go BCT IX introduces several industry-leading innovations:

36 hours of rechargeable battery runtime — the longest of any Bluetooth ® Classic-compatible device.

Classic-compatible device. Smallest form factor — the most discreet Bluetooth ® Classic-compatible hearing aid available in the market today.

Classic-compatible hearing aid available in the market today. RealTime Conversation Enhancement — powered by the proven IX platform’s RealTime Conversation Enhancement, helping voices stand out in busy group chats—22% better speech understanding in noisy groups vs. its closest competitors (Jensen et al., 2024).

“Pure Charge & Go BCT IX unleashes the full power of conversation for everyone, no matter how they choose to connect,” said Kieran McCarry, Founder of Clarisound. “Signia BCT is a welcome extension to the highly effective “Integrated Experience” range of revolutionary products which are proven to deliver enhanced speech understanding in challenging situations. The addition of the ability to connect to all Bluetooth capable phones,laptops and tablets is indeed a game changer that allows people to experience the full power of connectivity no matter what devices they choose to use.”

Meeting the Needs of Today’s Users

With extended battery life, universal Bluetooth® compatibility, and advanced conversational clarity, the Pure Charge & Go BCT IX is designed for professionals, active individuals, and anyone who values effortless connection in both work and social settings.

The device reflects Signia’s vision of creating hearing aids that not only restore hearing but also enhance confidence, performance, and lifestyle.

Availability

The new Pure Charge & Go BCT IX is now available at Clarisound hearing care professional centers across Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Kuching.

Hashtag: #Clarisound

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.