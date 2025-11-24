CSTS ENTERPRISES INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING TO INTEGRATE CONNEXUS TRAVEL TO THE CSTS FAMILY

Expanding its end-to-end global corporate travel management capability and

Curating leisure offerings through advanced AI solutions & domain expertise

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CSTS Enterprises Inc. (“CSTS Enterprises” or “CSTS“), a leading marketing solutions provider and pioneer headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced a corporate restructuring to fully integrate Connexus Travel Limited (全旅達國際旅遊有限公司, formerly Swire Travel太古國際旅遊有限公司) (“Connexus Travel” or “Connexus”).

CSTS aspires to become a global leader in innovative and comprehensive marketing solutions for both global and local brands, through tailored transformational services, brand innovation and strategic partnerships. This initiative encompasses comprehensive product development and distribution, featuring sport and entertainment tickets, hospitality, travel, and related ancillary products including flights and hotels – alongside refined regional marketing content consultancy.

Transforming Corporate Travel and Integrated Marketing

Connexus Travel, Hong Kong’s first registered and award-winning travel agency, brings more than seven decades of heritage. This strategic move aligns CSTS’s innovative, technology-driven marketing and travel ecosystem with Connexus Travel’s extensive legacy and expertise, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to long-term growth and excellence in corporate governance.

Building upon Connexus Travel’s 78 years of market trust and a strong track record in global event hospitality management – such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Formula 1 – CSTS aims to transform the company into a comprehensive travel solutions provider, specializing in corporate travel management, travel marketing, and cutting-edge SaaS offerings across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, complimenting CSTS’ mission to lead in sports and entertainment-focused corporate and bespoke high-end leisure travel.

Driving the Future with AI and Data Intelligence

The newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises, Abel Zhao, commented, “To build on Connexus Travel’s extensive experience in corporate travel management, we believe the future lies in the application of advanced AI and data-driven information systems. These technologies offer clients unparalleled efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and seamless global, while unlocking new business opportunities through CSTS’ integrated marketing solutions.”

He added, “with global sports and entertainment events becoming a key avenue for corporate marketing and brand engagement, demand for one-stop, customized travel management and marketing solutions is rising rapidly. With our enhanced business platforms, CSTS Enterprises is now even better positioned to lead in corporate travel and sports tourism across the region.”

A Unified, Experience-Led Ecosystem

The restructured group brings together CSTS Integrated Marketing, CSTS Technologies, and Connexus Travel, forming a cohesive service ecosystem that offers:

Comprehensive corporate travel management programs

24/7 personalised support

Cost-management advisory and data intelligence

Access to premier sports, entertainment, and lifestyle events

AI-enabled travel and marketing platforms

Integrated brand engagement and experiential content solutions

“This is a transformative moment for our company and our clients,” Zhao said. “By bringing together strategic consulting, iconic service, and intelligent solutions, CSTS is evolving from a service provider into a long-term travel and entertainment partner dedicated to delivering seamless journeys and lasting value.”

Simon Hague, Managing Director of Connexus Travel, said, “This integration allows us to honour our legacy of trusted service while evolving into a smarter, more connected travel partner that delivers intelligent, end-to-end solutions for businesses worldwide. This move demonstrates our shared commitment to service excellence and innovative client solutions that enable the group to accelerate growth and write the next chapter of our legacy”.

About CSTS Enterprises

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSTS Enterprises is a pioneer in dynamic media, entertainment, sports, and travel-technology group. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect international intellectual properties (IPs)—such as major sports and entertainment events—with regional and local brands. This empowers businesses to amplify their reach through experience-led, culturally resonant marketing.

At its core, CSTS Enterprises is a pioneering provider of high-tech, AI-powered solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers exceptional efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

About Connexus Travel

Connexus Travel (formerly known as Swire Travel) 全旅達國際旅遊有限公司, License No: 350001), Hong Kong’s first registered and an award-winning travel agency, has been a trusted household name for over 77 years. As a leading travel management company in the region, it delivers seamless, tech-enabled experiences, combining personalized 24/7 support with innovative digital platforms. The company offers a full spectrum of travel services—including corporate, leisure, MICE, and exclusive sports/lifestyle travel—and plays a key role in promoting global events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1.