GlobalFoundries Appoints Vincent Feng as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific

Veteran executive to lead GF’s APAC sales and drive business growth across the region

TAIPEI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF) today announced the appointment of industry veteran Vincent Feng as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific (APAC). With more than 25 years of semiconductor industry experience, Mr. Feng will lead GF’s sales and customer engagements across the Taiwan region, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and India.

Prior to joining GF, Mr. Feng co-founded and led Semi Business Consulting K.K, advising major semiconductor manufacturers and government agencies across Asia. Previously, he served as APAC vice president of sales at OMDIA and held commercial leadership roles at Advanced Micro Devices. He also helped build Marvell Semiconductor’s PC business driving strong revenue growth and major OEM wins.

On his appointment, Mr. Feng said, “I am thrilled to join GF at this pivotal moment for the semiconductor industry. I look forward to working closely with teams and customers to deepen partnerships, capture new opportunities and reinforce GF’s position as a trusted, dependable partner in APAC. GF plays a vital role in the global semiconductor ecosystem, and I am eager to help drive its continued growth and success.”