House of Dancing Water Premiere granted top honors at the 2025 TITAN Brand Awards

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2025 – Melco Resorts & Entertainmentis proud to announce that House of Dancing Water’s Premiere project has been honored at the 2025 TITAN Brand Awards with two major distinctions — the Platinum Awardand the Gold Award for. These prestigious accolades celebrate Melco’s strategic marketing excellence and reinforce its ongoing commitment to elevating Macau as the ‘World Centre of Tourism and Leisure’.

As an internationally-renowned spectacle that attracts audiences from across the globe, House of Dancing Water is an iconic once-in-a-lifetime aquatic show. Debuting in 2010, the show has continued to captivate millions of audiences and received rave reviews. Recreated under the artistic direction of Giuliano Peparini, Artistic Director of Peparini Studios, the reimagined show merges breathtaking aquatic stunts, advanced stage technology, and a 270-degree theater-in-the-round to deliver an immersive narrative that transcends traditional performance. The involvement of a cast and crew of nearly 300 professionals from over 30 countries embodies Melco’s commitment to global storytelling and cultural resonance, which is core to its vision of creating truly global and inclusive guest experiences.

Through an innovative and targeted brand campaign, the premiere of the reimagined House of Dancing Water has made substantial impact, capturing extensive attention globally. In the three days following the premiere, over 1.1 billion views across major social media platforms, including Weibo, WeChat, Rednote, Facebook and Instagram was achieved. Furthermore, engagement with associated social media content surpassed six million interactions. These results demonstrate the success of the campaign in enhancing visibility for the House of Dancing Water brand.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are deeply honored by this recognition from the TITAN Brand Awards. It celebrates more than a successful relaunch; it validates the power of Melco’s global brand narrative and affirms our commitment to creating world-class entertainment experiences for our guests from across the globe. We extend our sincere gratitude to our teams and creative partners for their passion and excellence, and we will continue to set new benchmarks in entertainment that bring pride and enduring value to Macau.”

The TITAN Brand Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), are among the industry’s most respected global recognitions celebrating excellence in brand strategy, creative innovation, and market impact. Submissions are evaluated by an international jury of experts based on creativity, execution, and measurable effectiveness, honoring campaigns that successfully elevate brand awareness and engagement across worldwide audiences.

Hashtag: #melco #cityofdreams #houseofdancingwater #titanbrandawards

https://www.melco-resorts.com

https://linkedin.com/company/melco-resorts-entertainment

https://x.com/melcoresorts

https://www.facebook.com/MelcoCSR/

Wechat: 新濠博亚娱乐

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka ( www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.