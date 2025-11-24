HTX DAO Concludes “Confidence Journey” in Guangzhou as Community Consensus Strengthens

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX DAO successfully wrapped up the Guangzhou stop of its “Confidence Journey” on November 14, uniting crypto veterans, industry OGs, and local builders for a night of open discussion and renewed alignment across the Greater Bay Area. The event was hosted by HTX DAO Ambassador Molly, who returned to her hometown to welcome participants with a blend of warm hospitality and sharp industry insights. The gathering reviewed HTX DAO’s strategic progress in 2025 and explored the broader trajectory of Web3 development.

Molly provided a systematic overview of HTX DAO’s breakthrough achievements this year. She noted that 2025 marks the transition from a strategic framework to an emerging value loop, with advances in deflationary efficiency and on-chain governance implementation. These milestones, she emphasized, validate HTX DAO’s vision of building a “Financial Free Hub.”



Molly shares HTX DAO achievements for 2025 on site.

The open exchange session brought together OGs from across the Greater Bay Area who contributed perspectives from blockchain campaigns, venture investment, and technology development. Discussions ranged from how to reduce friction for Web2 users entering Web3, to long-term value in DeFi, applications, and infrastructure. Many participants expressed particular interest in HTX DAO’s governance model, token deflation, and ecosystem expansion, viewing the DAO as an evolving paradigm of a user-driven, on-chain financial system.

Despite subdued broader market sentiment, the on-site atmosphere remained pragmatic and steadfast. Attendees consistently highlighted that market drawdowns are when long-term value is built, and HTX DAO’s transparent and sustainable mechanisms offer a foundation for renewed confidence in the next phase of industry development.



On-site guests

Beyond presenting a year of progress, the Guangzhou stop underscored HTX DAO’s core belief that community alignment is the engine of sustainable growth. As the DAO stated publicly , “Users are at the center of every innovation we pursue.” Going forward, HTX DAO will continue to build its ecosystem with professionalism, drive development through innovation, and connect with global users through sincerity. Enhanced governance mechanism upgrades, ecosystem development, and expanded global community outreach will drive the DAO’s future roadmap. Meanwhile, the platform will deepen its focus on the CeFi and DeFi integration, ultimately delivering a new financial order to the industry that is more transparent, efficient, and verifiable.

The Guangzhou night event shone because of its community, and HTX DAO’s momentum, as always, is powered by the trust and conviction of every participant who chooses to build together.

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) collaboratively built by community members, early contributors, and global advisors. Supported by HTX Exchange and the TRON blockchain ecosystem, HTX DAO is committed to establishing an open governance ecosystem led by users, governed by transparent rules, and driven by efficient collaboration, serving as a key engine in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi).

HTX DAO embodies the principle of “token holders govern”, aiming to inspire global consensus and participation, align community interests with platform value, and explore a new order in the world of crypto finance.