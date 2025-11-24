Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC) Delivers Strong Q3 Profitability and Secures New HK$720,000 Annual Storage Contract with Client Relocating to New Warehouse on 1 January 2026

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is pleased to announce two major milestones that further strengthen the Company’s financial momentum and long-term growth outlook.

Q3 Results: Revenue Growth Over 140% and Return to Profitability

Based on the Company’s recently filed Q3 2025 Form 10-Q, Marvion achieved substantial year-over-year improvement:

Q3 revenue reached US$948,104 , more than 140% increase compared to the same period last year.

, more than compared to the same period last year. Nine-month (Jan–Sep) revenue totaled US$2,478,895 , again reflecting over 140% YoY growth .

, again reflecting . Net profit for Q3 reached US$119,876 , marking a successful turnaround from previous losses.

This strong performance was driven by the continued expansion of the Company’s integrated logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment services.

New HK$720,000 Annual Storage Contract Signed – Client to Move into New Warehouse on 1 January 2026

Following the Company’s previous announcement regarding a proposed HK$720,000 annual warehouse storage agreement, Marvion is pleased to confirm that the client has now formally executed the contract.

The client is scheduled to move into the Company’s newly constructed warehouse starting 1 January 2026.

This contract represents growing market demand for Marvion’s One-stop service model storage and distribution capabilities and further validates the Company’s warehouse expansion strategy in Hong Kong.

Management Commentary

Mr. Chan Sze Yu, CEO of Marvion Inc., commented:

“This quarter marks an important turning point for Marvion as we return to profitability while simultaneously strengthening our long-term revenue pipeline.

The confirmed HK$720,000 warehouse contract beginning in 2026 demonstrates strong customer confidence in our expanding warehousing infrastructure.

With new facilities coming online, rising client acquisition, and continued regional growth initiatives, we believe Marvion is well-positioned for sustainable expansion into 2026 and beyond.”

Outlook

The Company will continue to:

Expand warehouse capacity to support larger, long-term storage clients

Strengthen integrated supply chain and fulfillment services

Accelerate technology upgrades to improve operational efficiency

Pursue new opportunities in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

Marvion remains committed to building a scalable, asset-backed logistics platform that can generate stable recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC) is a logistics, warehousing service and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company delivers integrated warehousing, distribution, and value-added logistics services to customers across multiple industries.

Website: http://www.unitedksk.com

