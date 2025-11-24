“ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas”

Dreamlike Stories Become Reality in The Heart of Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — One Bangkok, the global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, is ready to conjure up another unforgettable festive spectacle with ‘ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025′. This year, under the captivating theme “The Onedertale Christmas,” the entire district will be transformed into a fairytale land, where imaginative artistry harmonises with the cherished spirit of the season. Beneath a canopy of twinkling winter lights, beloved Christmas characters, from Santa and his reindeer to snowmen and gingerbread families, gather for a wondrous celebration of joy and enchantment. Prepare for a spectacular array of activities and entertainment, including Christmas Troupe parades, Christmas Markets, and countless picturesque photo opportunities. The festivities, complemented by various irresistible promotions and special offers, will run from today to 4 January 2026.



Embark on an Imaginative Journey Across One Bangkok’s Four Enchanting Zones:

One Bangkok Boulevard: Prepare to be mesmerised by our signature centrepiece, the magnificent “Enchanted Pagoda Christmas Tree”, a creation that flawlessly fuses the grandeur of Thai architecture with the quintessential spirit of Christmas. Adorned beneath its exquisite spire, the tree’s base draws inspiration from Bangkok’s iconic landmarks and vibrant neighbourhoods – from the timeless grace of the old town and the classic charm of the Yaowarat shophouses to the majestic serenity of Hua Lamphong and the dynamic pulse of Silom – artfully woven into a story right here in the heart of Bangkok . Continue along the ‘Boulevard of Wonderful Light,’ a pathway of shimmering starlight that guides you into the heart of The Onedertale Christmas. Discover “The Magical Frosted Forest,” where legendary Thai creatures such as the Kinnara and Kinnari, elephants, swans, Nagas, and charming Thai cats gather to dance merrily on this joyful night.

Prepare to be mesmerised by our signature centrepiece, the magnificent a creation that flawlessly fuses the grandeur of Thai architecture with the quintessential spirit of Christmas. Adorned beneath its exquisite spire, the tree’s base draws inspiration from iconic landmarks and vibrant neighbourhoods – from the timeless grace of the old town and the classic charm of the Yaowarat shophouses to the majestic serenity of Hua Lamphong and the dynamic pulse of Silom – artfully woven into a story right here in the heart of . Continue along the a pathway of shimmering starlight that guides you into the heart of The Onedertale Christmas. Discover where legendary Thai creatures such as the Kinnara and Kinnari, elephants, swans, Nagas, and charming Thai cats gather to dance merrily on this joyful night. Parade Park: Step through the “Portal of Oneder Garden,” a gateway to a world of fairytales. Marvel at the beauty of “Tales of the Timescapes,” Santa’s colossal clock gracefully suspended upon the building’s glass facade. Uncover hidden secrets within the enigmatic giant key garden, waiting for all to unlock the hidden secret to happiness.

Step through the a gateway to a world of fairytales. Marvel at the beauty of Santa’s colossal clock gracefully suspended upon the building’s glass facade. Uncover hidden secrets within the enigmatic giant key garden, waiting for all to unlock the hidden secret to happiness. Parade Square: Immerse yourself in the “Flowing Timescape” and delight in the gentle rhythm of the “Christmas Clock.” Each subtle tick casts a spell, infusing every corner with warmth and joy, as it counts down the moments to Christmas Eve. From the sparkle of snow, two enchanted kittens spring to life: Snowball and Stardust , dance around the clock gears, radiating the light of creativity and championing the joyful belief that magic truly exists.

Immerse yourself in the and delight in the gentle rhythm of the Each subtle tick casts a spell, infusing every corner with warmth and joy, as it counts down the moments to Christmas Eve. From the sparkle of snow, two enchanted kittens spring to life: , dance around the clock gears, radiating the light of creativity and championing the joyful belief that magic truly exists. Wireless Park: Indulge your senses in “Nightingales Winter Garden,” filled with the melodious serenades of nightingales, creating an atmosphere of serene happiness amidst this tranquil garden by Wireless Road.



A Kaleidoscope of Activities and Special Experiences Await

Moonlit Jazz in the Park: Surrender to the captivating sounds of live jazz under a canopy of stars every weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) on 28-30 November, 5-7 December, and 12-14 December 2025 . Enjoy two mesmerising sessions from 19:00 – 19:45 and 20:00 – 20:45 at One Bangkok Park.

Surrender to the captivating sounds of live jazz under a canopy of stars every weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) on 28-30 November, 5-7 December, and . Enjoy two mesmerising sessions from 19:00 – 19:45 and 20:00 – 20:45 at One Bangkok Park. Onederous Rhythms in The Park by Chang: Be entertained by dynamic live music performances from an array of leading artists, rotating daily to deliver continuous delight from 18 – 31 December 2025 at One Bangkok Park.

Be entertained by dynamic live music performances from an array of leading artists, rotating daily to deliver continuous delight from 18 – at One Bangkok Park. Christmas Markets: Onedertale Christmas Market: Wander through this Christmas market, conceptualised around ‘Creative Living.’ Discover unique gifts, exquisite design products, engaging activities, and hands-on workshops perfect for the entire family. Available from 20 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 at The Stories Square. Onederous Christmas Market: Indulge in a treasure trove of goods, gourmet food and drink, and exceptional decorations from charming stalls lining the Boulevard of Starlight. Experience a warm Christmas ambiance as you explore special gifts, captivating designs, chic home décor, and inspiring ‘trees of happiness’ that perfectly embody the spirit of giving. Open from 5 – 28 December 2025 , 15:00 – 22:00, at One Bangkok Boulevard. Santa’s Express Market: Enjoy a delightful shopping experience, selecting countless festive gifts from 1 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 on B1 Floor, Parade Zone. LEGO X’Mas Market: Dive into a world of LEGO with activities, brick art installations, and fabulous photo opportunities to build lasting memories. From 20 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 at Parade Square, G Floor, Parade Zone.

Onederous Christmas Troupe: Witness a fantastical parade featuring beloved characters from “The Onedertale,” who will infuse the entire district with colour and excitement. Accompanying them are the “Christmas Band” and “Whimsical Carnival” circus troupe, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for everyone. Performances take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 12 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 , with special extended appearances on Christmas ( 24-25 December 2025 ) and New Year ( 31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 ).

Witness a fantastical parade featuring beloved characters from “The Onedertale,” who will infuse the entire district with colour and excitement. Accompanying them are the “Christmas Band” and “Whimsical Carnival” circus troupe, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for everyone. Performances take place Santa’s Merry Memories: Capture cherished moments this Christmas season. Meet Santa in the “Into the Cloud” setting, inspired by Surrealism, offering a unique opportunity to pose with Santa amidst an imaginative backdrop of clouds and sky. Receive your creative photograph in a specially designed frame as a souvenir when redeeming point or spending according to the conditions. Available on 25 – 28 December 2025 , at G Floor, Parade Zone.

Capture cherished moments this Christmas season. Meet Santa in the “Into the Cloud” setting, inspired by Surrealism, offering a unique opportunity to pose with Santa amidst an imaginative backdrop of clouds and sky. Receive your creative photograph in a specially designed frame as a souvenir when redeeming point or spending according to the conditions. Christmas Carol: On Christmas Day, the air throughout One Bangkok will resonate with the magical sound of traditional Christmas carols, performed by a professional choir, on 25 December 2025 at One Bangkok Park.

On Christmas Day, the air throughout One Bangkok will resonate with the magical sound of traditional Christmas carols, performed by a professional choir, Prepare for “One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026”: Join the celebration to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new. Don’t miss the special surprises designed to build anticipation for the monumental New Year’s Eve countdown in the heart of Bangkok on 31 December 2025 .

Join us in celebrating a fantastical, imaginative Christmas and create truly unforgettable memories with your loved ones at “ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas,” running from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

Stay abreast of all the latest news and promotions via the One Bangkok Retail application, our official website WWW.ONEBANGKOK.COM , or by following us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LINE Official Account @onebangkokretail. Don’t miss out on unparalleled shopping experiences and exclusive privileges!

Note to editors:

About One Bangkok

One Bangkok is the largest holistically integrated district in The Heart of Bangkok. With an investment value of THB 120 billion on a total land area of 108 rai (42.7 acres), One Bangkok is being developed to hold a place in the hearts of all and support Bangkok in becoming one of the world’s new influential global cities and thus the “Heart of Bangkok“. Located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 Roads with direct linkages to the city’s burgeoning mass transit systems, One Bangkok comprises workplaces which elevates work-life quality, a rhythmic retail experience, luxury residences, hotels with the finest hospitality, a world-class LIVE entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai (19.7 acre) of the district.

As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok is the first project to be awarded with LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification in Thailand with an aim to achieve WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited (“Frasers Property” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Frasers Property Group” or the “Group”), is a multinational investor-developer-manager of real estate products and services. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”) and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$38.9 billion as at 31 March 2025.

Frasers Property’s multinational businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, commercial & business parks, hospitality, industrial & logistics, residential and retail. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, the EU, the UK and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) listed on the SGX-ST, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, respectively focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and is invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited

TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited (TCC Assets), established in 2013, is a fully integrated property development company, with a registered capital of 30 billion baht. It is part of the TCC Group, one of the most well-known companies in Thailand. TCC Assets’ investment model focuses on creating added value to assets through product and service development. TCC Assets, subsidiary company, and affiliated company focus on the development of residential real estate projects, office building and retail space, along with hotel business and services related to IT.