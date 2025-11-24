ProPak Shenzhen 2025: Intelligent Technology, Future Packaging

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under the rapid transformation and expanding consumer demand of the food industry in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, ProPak Shenzhen 2025 will take place from December 16 to 18 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an New Venue). Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the event will focus on innovation across the entire food processing and packaging industry chain, offering a high-level platform for technology display, business matching, and trend discussion.

Driving Industry Upgrade in the Greater Bay Area

As one of the core segments of Connexion Shenzhen, a flagship multi-industry exhibition, ProPak Shenzhen will bring together hundreds of leading exhibitors which showcases advanced packaging machinery, prepackaged food solutions, high-speed filling technology, and green packaging materials, empowering companies to enhance efficiency and meet sustainability goals.

Technology Highlights on Green & Intelligent Innovations

Exhibitors will present cutting-edge solutions including ultra-high pressure (HPP) sterilization equipment, PET/PLA biodegradable production lines, and full-spectrum near-infrared analyzers for rapid quality control. ProPak Shenzhen will also highlight smart manufacturing and intelligent warehousing systems, demonstrating the industry’s shift toward digitalization and low-carbon operation.

Conferences & Matchmaking of In-Depth Industry Exchange

A rich conference program will be held in collaboration with industry associations and institutions, covering key topics such as food safety, green packaging, prepackaged food development, smart factories, and flexible logistics. Featured forums include the 2025 Food Safety & Green Processing Packaging Forum, the 23rd Central Kitchen Construction & Development Summit, and the LTx Smart Logistics & Packaging Technology Seminar. In addition, a dedicated overseas buyer matchmaking session will be held onsite to help exhibitors explore cross-border trade opportunities.

Join ProPak Shenzhen 2025

Be part of China’s most influential food processing and packaging gathering in Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. Discover new technology leaders and explore business opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

For more information, please visit and register via official website at https://www.propakchina.com/en/shenzhen

