Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB8.5 million ( US$1.2 million ), compared to RMB55.0 million for the same period of last year

( ), compared to for the same period of last year Net income attributable to Qudian’s shareholders was RMB409.9 million ( US$57.6 million ), compared to RMB131.9 million for the same period of last year; net income per diluted ADS was RMB2.47 (US$0.35) for the third quarter of 2025

We continued to execute our business transition, with the winding down of our last-mile delivery business to its final stage while maintaining a healthy balance sheet by pursuing efficient cash management. Moving forward, we remain focused on navigating market dynamics and capitalizing on new business in order to build long-term value for our shareholders.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Sales income and others decreased by 84.5% to RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million) from RMB55.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to the winding down of last-mile delivery business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 2.3% to RMB119.1 million (US$16.7 million) from RMB122.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues decreased by 86.6% to RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million) from RMB48.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in service cost related to last-mile delivery business with the winding down of the business.

General and administrative expenses increased by 41.1% to RMB82.7 million (US$11.6 million) from RMB58.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase in depreciation and property tax expenses following the completion of the construction of the Company’s headquarters.

Research and development expenses decreased by 23.8% to RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million) from RMB14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, as a result of the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries.

Loss from operations was RMB110.6 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB67.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to the winding down of the Company’s businesses and the increase in depreciation and property tax expenses following the completion of the construction of the Company’s headquarters.

Interest and investment income, net increased by 84.5% to RMB421.3 million (US$59.2 million) from RMB228.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to the increase of income from investments in the third quarter of 2025.

Gain on derivative instrument increased by 144.4% to RMB73.9 million (US$10.4 million) from RMB30.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to the increase in quoted price of the underlying equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we held.

Net income attributable to Qudian’s shareholders was RMB409.9 million (US$57.6 million), compared to RMB131.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income per diluted ADS was RMB2.47 (US$0.35).

Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB7,010.6 million (US$948.8 million) and restricted cash of RMB1,518.7 million (US$213.3 million). Restricted cash mainly represents security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of short-term borrowings. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.

For the third quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB384.0 million (US$53.9 million), mainly attributable to proceeds from interest and investment income. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB2,508.5 million (US$352.4 million), mainly attributable to the net proceeds from redemption of short-term investments. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB837.8 million (US$117.7 million), mainly due to the proceeds from short-term borrowings and partially offset by the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Update on Share Repurchase

Our Board approved a share repurchase program in March 2024 to purchase up to US$300 million worth of Class A ordinary shares or ADSs in the next 36 months starting from June 13, 2024. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2024 to November 18, 2025, the Company has in aggregate purchased 26.3 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$71.1 million (an average price of $2.7 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

As of November 18, 2025, the Company had in aggregate purchased 180.6 million ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$765.3 million (an average price of $4.2 per ADS).

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended September 30, (In thousands except for number 2024 2025 of shares and per-share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Sales income and others 55,015 8,523 1,197 Total revenues 55,015 8,523 1,197 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (48,913) (6,549) (920) Sales and marketing (2,123) (5,689) (799) General and administrative (58,580) (82,672) (11,613) Research and development (14,576) (11,102) (1,559) Reversal of/(Provision for) expected credit losses on

receivables and other assets 2,798 (180) (25) Impairment loss from other assets (604) (12,949) (1,819) Total operating cost and expenses (121,998) (119,141) (16,735) Loss from operations (66,983) (110,618) (15,538) Interest and investment income, net 228,420 421,344 59,186 Loss from equity method investments (1,390) (102) (14) Gain on derivative instruments 30,246 73,921 10,384 Foreign exchange loss, net (7,898) (5,216) (733) Other income 2,030 19,131 2,687 Other expenses (13,809) (228) (32) Net income before income taxes 170,616 398,232 55,940 Income tax expenses (38,702) 11,671 1,639 Net income 131,914 409,903 57,579 Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.’s

shareholders 131,914 409,903 57,579 Earning per share for Class A and Class B ordinary

shares: Basic 0.73 2.55 0.36 Diluted 0.71 2.47 0.35 Earning per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals

1 ADSs): Basic 0.73 2.55 0.36 Diluted 0.71 2.47 0.35 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 180,111,125 160,998,923 160,998,923 Diluted 185,092,607 165,790,336 165,790,336 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (60,991) (18,697) (2,626) Total comprehensive income 70,923 391,206 54,953 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Qudian Inc.’s shareholders 70,923 391,206 54,953