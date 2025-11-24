Ramen Cooking Tokyo Showcases Intimate Ramen & Sushi Class for U.S. Travelers in the Heart of Tokyo

Small-group, English-only class combines ramen and sushi making with premium sake pairing and warm Japanese hospitality; consistently rated 5/5 by hundreds of travelers.

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ramen Cooking Tokyo, a small independent cooking studio in central Tokyo, is inviting more travelers from the United States to join its signature ramen and sushi cooking class in the waterfront Tsukishima neighborhood.



A signature dish set from Ramen Cooking Tokyo’s small-group class: soy-sauce ramen with slow-braised pork, hand-pressed nigiri sushi, and a curated selection of premium Japanese sake.

The experience runs about 2.5–3 hours, is limited to a maximum of eight guests, and is taught entirely in English. In a cozy, home-like kitchen just five minutes from Tsukishima Station, participants learn to make soy sauce ramen with rich pork broth and hand-pressed nigiri sushi from scratch, then sit down together to enjoy their dishes with a curated sake pairing. According to the official website, the class is designed to be beginner-friendly and open to families, with children welcome alongside adults.

“Beyond Cooking, Feel the Connection”

Ramen Cooking Tokyo describes its philosophy as “Beyond Cooking, Feel the Connection.” In Japan, sharing a meal is presented not only as eating but as “creating bonds, sharing stories, and building memories that last a lifetime,” and the studio’s kitchen is designed around that idea.

A typical class follows three simple steps: a warm welcome with drinks and introductions; a culture segment that covers the history and ingredients behind ramen and sushi; and an extended hands-on cooking session. Guests then gather around the table to enjoy their handmade ramen and sushi together. An English recipe card and photos from the experience are included so visitors can recreate the dishes at home.

Menu, drinks and dietary notes

The standard menu focuses on Tokyo-style soy sauce ramen made with a pork-based broth, paired with classic nigiri sushi using fresh fish. For guests who cannot eat pork, chicken broth is available as an alternative. For those who are uncomfortable with raw fish, toppings can be lightly torched on request. The studio notes that it is not able to accommodate vegetarian, vegan, halal or gluten-free requests, and that sushi toppings cannot be changed to vegetarian alternatives.

Drinks are a key part of the experience. Included in the price are three types of premium Japanese sake selected by a sake sommelier, Japanese beer and soft drinks, all offered on an unlimited basis during the meal. The studio’s FAQ explains that ingredients, equipment, the meal itself, drinks, recipes and photos are all included in the class fee so that guests do not need to bring anything other than a camera or phone.

Classes are marketed as suitable for complete beginners. The FAQ notes that many participants have never cooked Japanese food before and that instructors demonstrate each step clearly. Children are explicitly welcome, and the team mentions adjusting tasks to keep things fun and safe for younger guests, while asking parents to help maintain a calm environment for everyone in the small group.

5.0 ratings across major travel platforms

On its homepage, Ramen Cooking Tokyo reports a 5.0-star average from more than 400 verified guests and links directly to its Google review page. The same experience is offered through several international booking platforms under titles such as “Cozy Tokyo Class: Ramen, Sushi, Sake Pairing & Cultural Exchange” and “Ramen and Sushi Cooking Class with Sake Pairing Set in Tokyo.”

On TripAdvisor’s product page for the Cozy Tokyo class, the activity holds a 5.0 rating based on 64 reviews and is recommended by 100% of travelers. One TripAdvisor guest writes that “Taking the ‘Ramen Cooking Tokyo’ class was truly unforgettable,” describing how the in-person lesson replaced previous frustration with trying to learn sushi from online videos.

On Pelago, the “Ramen and Sushi Cooking Class with Sake Pairing Set in Tokyo” listing shows a 5.0 score based on 285 reviews, while Marriott’s activities platform displays the same class with a 5.0 rating from 286 reviews. Klook’s “Sushi and Ramen Cooking Class with Sake Tasting Set in Tokyo” currently records a 5.0/5 rating from 13 reviews and notes that the class has been booked more than 100 times. In one Klook review, a guest writes, “I would have given it 6 stars if I could have. It was fantastic!” and calls the experience the highlight of a three-week trip to Japan.

External descriptions on sites such as Peek, TourFinder and MATCHA echo the studio’s own emphasis on cultural connection. They describe the class as an immersive, small-group experience where English-speaking Japanese hosts welcome guests into a cozy kitchen, guide them through ramen, sushi and sometimes gyoza making, and encourage conversation over unlimited sake, beer and soft drinks.

Practical details for U.S. travelers

Ramen Cooking Tokyo is located at 2-13-5 Tsukuda, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (2nd Floor, HAUS Tsukishima), postal code 104-0051, roughly three kilometers from Tokyo Station and about one kilometer from Ginza. The studio is a five-minute walk from Tsukishima Station, and the access guide recommends Exit 4 of the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line with step-by-step photo directions.

As listed on the official site, the standard price is ¥20,000 per person, with the same fee for adults and children, and private groups of up to eight guests can reserve the kitchen for ¥160,000. The price includes all ingredients, equipment, instruction, the meal, unlimited drinks, recipes and photos. Reservations are required and are accepted online 24/7 via a secure booking system that supports major credit cards; the studio’s published cancellation policy offers a full refund up to 24 hours before the scheduled start time.

Two high-resolution images are being distributed with this release: one showing guests cooking together in the Tsukishima kitchen, and another featuring a plated set of soy sauce ramen and nigiri sushi with sake.

For more information or to book a class, visit:

https://ramen-cooking-class-tokyo.com/

About Ramen Cooking Tokyo

Ramen Cooking Tokyo is a small-group ramen and sushi cooking class based in central Tokyo. Taught entirely in English, its 2.5–3 hour experience combines hands-on cooking, warm Japanese hospitality and premium sake pairing selected by a sake sommelier. The studio’s kitchen is located five minutes from Tsukishima Station and is designed as a cozy, home-style space where travelers can “arrive as a guest, leave as part of the Ramen Cooking Tokyo family.”