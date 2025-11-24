The Greater Bay Area’s First “International Business Talent Service Center” Opens in Qianhai, Shenzhen

Unveiling Ceremony of the International Business Talent Service center

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2025 – On November 22, the Greater Bay Area’s first “International Business Talent Service Center” officially opened in Qianhai, Shenzhen. As the talent-services component of the Shenzhen International Business e-Station, the Center provides a specialized talent service bridge for companies in the Greater Bay Area seeking to expand overseas. At the launch event, more than 1,500 foreign professionals and young talents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan connected with 1,160 high-quality job opportunities offered by over 41 leading enterprises going global.

Focusing on priority sectors of international business such as technological innovation, supply chain, and advanced manufacturing, the event attracted major enterprises including Tencent, Insta360, Laifen, SEAVO, Unilumin, and RiVAI Technologies. As a frontier for the integration of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Qianhai also invited well-known Hong Kong companies such as Golden Fortune Group, Viomi Hong Kong, and Yunfeng Financial Group to participate. A head of human resources from RiVAI Technologies noted, “Our overseas expansion focuses on the semiconductor sector. At today’s session, we have already shortlisted more than 20 highly qualified candidates, an excellent outcome. We will move to interviews right away.”

In November, the Shenzhen International Business e-Station was designated as a pilot comprehensive service hub for Guangdong enterprises going global, making it the first and only provincial-level platform of its kind in Guangdong. The platform has developed one of the most advanced public-service systems for enterprise global expansion in China, integrating 10 specialized service zones and over 200 high-quality service providers, with nearly 25,000 registered users. Its international service network has taken initial shape, and now covers cooperation with 44 overseas industrial parks in 32 countries and regions, spanning ASEAN, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and other key markets, providing support for enterprises going global.

As a core component of the e-Station, the newly inaugurated “International Business Talent Service Center” provides an integrated service system covering employment, training, services and resource matching. At the event, the Center released the Go-Global Talent Service Map and the first batch of 50 Go-Global Talent Service Packages, offering enterprises comprehensive and professional one-stop talent services and establishing a new benchmark for talent services supporting global expansion.

Houda, a Moroccan student at Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen), said, “What impressed me most is how clearly enterprises here articulate their needs for international talent, and how much they value cross-cultural capability.” Jonathan, a Canadian student at Peking University, shared, “I learned about this event online and came from Beijing specifically to attend. The overseas market insights shared by Insta360 and Unilumin were incredibly valuable and showed how committed Qianhai is to supporting talent.”

Looking ahead, Qianhai will leverage the Center’s launch to cultivate a globally minded, practice-oriented talent pool, helping enterprises across the Greater Bay Area expand more effectively into overseas markets. The initiative will provide robust talent support for advancing high-standard opening-up and high-quality development across the Greater Bay Area.

