Trip.com’s Black Friday Travel Sale Now Live – Save Up To 50% Off Flights, Hotels, Attractions & More

SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com’s highly anticipated Black Friday Sale is now live, offering significant savings to travellers across flights, hotels, attractions, eSIMs, car rentals, airport transfers and trains. From now until 7 December 2025, customers can secure exceptional travel deals through the Trip.com website and mobile app.

Huge Flight Savings: Up to 50% Off and Exclusive Airline Offers

Travellers can take advantage of up to 50% off flight promo codes and up to $200 off airline-exclusive promo codes with partners including Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Thai Airways, Malaysia Airlines and more.

The sale also features a range of limited-time flash fares, with domestic flights to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast starting from $29. International flights from Perth to Bali begin at $109. Flights from major cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane to Ho Chi Minh City start at $149. Additionally, flights with Sichuan Airlines from Sydney or Melbourne to Shanghai are available for as low as $159. Extra airline special fares are also available throughout the campaign period.

Hotel Deals: Stays From $9 and Up to 50% Off Promo Codes

Travellers can also enjoy significant accommodation savings, including up to 50% off hotel promo codes and a wide selection of global hotel deals. Travellers can also access a hotel flash sale offering stays from as little as $9 per night, ideal for upcoming holiday plans.

Attractions, Tours and eSIM Discounts

The sale extends beyond flights and stays, with 50% off eSIM promo codes and 20% off attractions and tours promo codes. A range of global attraction and tour deals are also available, helping travellers maximise their itineraries at a lower cost.

Car Rental, Airport Transfers and Train Discounts

Customers can access promo codes offering up to 50% off car rentals, as well as up to 30% off select car rental rates and airport transfers. Those planning trips to Europe in 2026 can also benefit from 50% off UK and EU train tickets.

Secure Travel Deals While They Last

With the Black Friday Sale now live, travellers have a limited window to secure exceptional savings across flights, hotels, experiences and transport. All deals are available exclusively via Trip.com during the campaign period, subject to availability and terms and conditions. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.