Triple the Probiotics, Triple the Relief: Life-Space Launches Triple Strength Probiotics in Southeast Asia

Engineered by Australia’s leading probiotics expert, this high CFU probiotic delivers the ultimate gut defense, helping to reduce gut transit time by up to 18 hours.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Life-Space, Australia’s No.1 probiotic brand, proudly unveils Triple Strength Probiotics, a flash charged probiotic designed to deliver intensive gut health support for those with more demanding digestive needs. With 15 premium strains and three times the beneficial bacteria of regular Broad Spectrum Probiotic formulations, this high-strength solution delivering 96 billion CFU‘s per capsule represents a new benchmark in advanced digestive and immune care.

What sets Triple Strength Probiotics apart is its ability to deliver results beyond everyday probiotic blends. Clinically shown to reduce whole gut transit time by 18 hours, it lives up to its name as a flash charged probiotic by offering rapid relief and helps restore comfort for those struggling with slow or irregular digestion. By delivering a higher concentration of live beneficial bacteria, it provides targeted support for the intestinal system—addressing the gaps where standard formulations may fall short.

This next-generation formula is engineered to restore and maintain healthy intestinal and bowel flora, improve intestinal motility, and optimize nutrient absorption for maximum nourishment. At the same time, it strengthens immune defenses and restores the gut barrier, delivering powerful protection against inflammation. Together, these benefits ensure comprehensive, targeted support for stronger digestion and a healthier gut.

“At Life-Space, we believe gut health is the gateway to whole-body vitality. With Triple Strength, we’ve created a high-performance probiotic that doesn’t just ease digestion—it helps people feel stronger, healthier, and more resilient every day” says Alan Yi, General Manager of Life-Space Group.

This powerful probiotic solution is tailored for individuals facing more complex gut challenges. Whether it’s chronic constipation, inflammation, irregular bowel movements, or long-term digestive discomfort, Triple Strength Probiotics offers a trusted option for those seeking more effective relief. It is also particularly beneficial for individuals recovering from extended or repeated antibiotic use, which can deplete gut flora, and for those with low immunity or recurrent infections who require added reinforcement to restore balance. With a clinically validated high strength formulation, Life-Space Triple Strength Probiotics provides comprehensive gut health support that not only restores balance but also helps busy professionals navigate fast-paced, high-pressure environments by maintaining an efficient and high-performance lifestyle.