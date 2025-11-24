YEAHKA Announces Q3 2025 Performance: Overseas Business GPV Increased 50% Quarter-on-Quarter

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YEAHKA LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as “YEAHKA” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 9923.HK) issued a voluntary announcement regarding its third-quarter performance. The overseas business continued to maintain exponential growth: the transactional volume of our overseas business maintained a high growth rate. The gross payment value (GPV) of our overseas business in the third quarter of 2025 reached approximately RMB 1.3 billion, surpassing the full-year overseas GPV of approximately RMB 1.1 billion in 2024 and representing an increase of about 50% from RMB 0.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

YEAHKA stated in the announcement that its one-stop payment and value-added services continued to empower international clients. By expanding its service scope through investment in the enterprise Fushi Technology, the merchant industry portfolio has further diversified, covering service providers in sectors such as education, apparel, and beauty products. New additions include several internationally renowned brands such as Playmade, Jumbo, and Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.

YEAHKA began exploring overseas markets in 2021 and subsequently obtained licenses including Hong Kong MSO, Singapore MPI, U.S. MSB, and U.S. MTL. Meanwhile, in addition to one-stop payment services, YEAHKA continues to promote the overseas expansion of merchant solutions and local lifestyle businesses. It has also formed business synergies with overseas investment companies to provide broader business empowerment solutions for overseas merchants, gradually building a unique competitive advantage in the development of its overseas payment business.

Regarding domestic business, YEAHKA’s domestic merchant and partner system has become more comprehensive. It not only collaborates with SaaS industry ecosystem partners like Meituan to jointly expand channels and enhance service quality for merchants and consumers but also further consolidates its development foundation through joint acquisition partnerships with banks. This has driven sustained profitable growth in domestic one-stop payment services, with third-quarter GPV reaching RMB 616.3 billion.

Value-added services sustained high-quality growth following strengthened commercialization and the shift to profitability of previously loss-making operations.

Since achieving monthly profitability from the second quarter with increased commercialization, YEAHKA’s in-store e-commerce business’ overseas market expansion also progressed smoothly. In the third quarter, it became one of the first Douyin service providers in Hong Kong and Macau, serving international brands such as Toshiba, China Telecom, and Haidilao.

Meanwhile, YEAHKA’s value-added services have continued to make significant progress in expanding vertical industry clients, successfully securing partnerships with well-known platform companies such as Taobao, Ctrip, and DiDi. The transaction volume of AI-generated digital human videos continued to rise in the third quarter, further enhancing the sustainability of the company’s overall profitability.

YEAHKA stated that looking ahead, the company will strengthen its business foundation and actively explore new markets, bringing industry-leading, technology-driven digital solutions to more regions and merchants worldwide.