FRUITS ZIPPER, Meiji’s Sweets Ambassadors, Spotlight Brand in Shanghai, Their Second Asia Tour Stop

– Macadamia Chocolates for Every Guest Turned It — into “Choco-little Better Day” for Fans –

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meiji Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, collaborates with the seven-member idol group FRUITS ZIPPER, which is Meiji Sweets Ambassador, on the group’s first Asia Tour called “FRUITS ZIPPER 1st ASIA TOUR 2025 ‘We are FRUITS ZIPPER’.”

Their aim for the world from Harajuku, Tokyo, is based on the same passion as the company’s hope to help people around the world feel their daily lives “a little bit happier.” Meiji activated at the tour’s second stop in Shanghai, following Taipei. Across two shows on Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9, the company ran on-site TV spots and treated every attendee to Meiji Macadamia Chocolates.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202511149155?p=images

Fans flocked to a special panel signed by FRUITS ZIPPER, snapping photos with their Macadamia Chocolates and adding to the festive buzz.

Noel Hayase of FRUITS ZIPPER said, “It was so fresh and fun to see Meiji sweets with Chinese-language packaging! I even found them in little shops, which made me realize how popular they are overseas — I was so happy. As we head into this season, I think everyone will crave Macadamia Chocolates more and more, so please enjoy them and let them warm your heart!”

The sampling will likewise be conducted at the Seoul venue on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

About Meiji Macadamia Chocolate

A beloved long-seller in Japan and now a hit in Shanghai, too. The company uses select macadamia nuts to highlight their natural umami and sweetness, then wraps them in silky chocolate. Customers can savor the soft bite of the nut and the chocolate’s creamy, melt-in-the-mouth finish.

Official websites:

https://www.meiji.co.jp/sweets/chocolate/almond/macadamia/

https://www.meiji.com/global/