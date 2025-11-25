HOUSING · I&T Summit – Hong Kong as the “Super Connector” and “Super Value-Adder”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – The Hong Kong Housing Bureau and the Housing Authority hosted the HOUSING · I&T Summit 2025, a four‑day event themed “Pioneering Innovative Housing for a Sustainable Future” in November 2025. Over 400 experts, scholars, industry leaders, and professionals joined from more than 15 countries and cities, including Australia, Cambodia, the Czech Republic, France, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Symposium Highlights

The first two days featured a symposium focused on four pivotal themes: “Smart · Housing”, “Smart · Innovation”, “Smart · Community”, and “Smart · Living” – sparking dynamic discussions on enhancing housing solutions through innovation and technology while exhibitors showcased innovative solutions that brought these ideas to life.

In her welcoming remarks at the Summit’s opening ceremony, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s Secretary for Housing, Winnie Ho, underscored Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a “super connector” and a “super value‑adder” in driving technological innovation related to public housing construction – an essential contribution to shaping the city’s sustainable future.

Portugal’s Secretary of State for Housing, Patrícia Gonçalves Costa, praised the housing innovations on display, emphasising the need to build faster and with higher quality, “this is very important for us to learn from the expertise showcased here in Hong Kong.”

Additionally, the Better Housing Exhibition, organised by the Centre of Science and Technology Industrial Development of China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, provided invaluable insights into cutting-edge technologies and their practical applications.

Smart · Construction

To leverage Hong Kong’s unique advantages – Chinese Mainland support, global connectivity, and strategic positioning within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) – a visit to a smart Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) factory in the Mainland city of Zhuhai was arranged for the third day.

A robotics-powered production line efficiently managed various construction stages and these MiC units are already supplying Hong Kong’s Light Public Housing (LPH) projects, proving that smart technology is not a distant vision but a present reality.

Cambodia’s Director General of Housing, H.E. Prak Angkeara, highlighted the importance of managing production costs, noting that the factory-chain production in the GBA offers a promising solution to enhance efficiency and affordability.

The Summit culminated with site visits to Kai Tak and Choi Hing Road LPH projects. The first phase of the 18‑storey Choi Hing Road project, with elevators, was completed in under 18 months, setting a city record for high‑rise construction speed. Attendees were impressed by how LPH integrates simplicity with coziness, prompting lively discussions on construction technology with academics from Australia and Japan.

“Super Connector” and “Super Value-Adder”

As Minister of Housing and Local Government of Malaysia, H.E. Nga Kor Ming, remarked, the Summit was “a great initiative that has actually brought together experts around the globe sharing technologies, innovation and experience.“

By fostering cross-regional collaboration, the Summit provided a vital platform for exploring innovative solutions to housing challenges, as well as infusing momentum into future housing development in Hong Kong while accelerating efforts to build better homes for the public.

