Merry Giftmas at Hong Kong International Airport: BEAUTY&YOU Unwraps the Ultimate Christmas Beauty Shopping Experience Discover Hong Kong’s Widest Range of Festive Gift Sets and Asia’s Premium Perfumes + Limited-Time Winter Deals up to 60% Off

This holiday season, BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free is turning travel time into gift time with "Merry Giftmas", a one-stop holiday shopping celebration packed with the city's most comprehensive collection of Christmas-edition beauty sets and exclusive perks from top brands around the world. Whether you're flying for business or heading out to a winter getaway, make the most of your airport time by ticking off every name on your gift list before you board.

Curated Christmas Picks: Gifts That Feel Extra Special

BEAUTY&YOU has hand-picked some must-have beauty treasures for the season, including the most coveted limited-edition sets—some of which have already sold out and are almost impossible to find elsewhere—so be sure to pick up these highly sought-after items before jetting off. To get shoppers into the holiday spirit, festive savings of up to 60% off are also available on select beauty products.

With more than 200 international beauty and fashion accessory brands under one roof, plus Asia’s most extensive airport perfume hall boasting over 2,600 fragrance products (including niche favourites like Creed, Penhaligon’s, Byredo, L’Artisan Parfumeur and Frédéric Malle), BEAUTY&YOU lets you skip the city crowds and shop in comfort before takeoff. Whether it’s a treat for yourself or loved ones, the holiday magic begins with “one-stop shopping for worry-free travels”.

“Merry Giftmas” Wishlist & Featured Picks:

DIPTYQUE Set of 5 eaux de parfum – Pre-composed (Holiday Limited Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,160 Winter Romance: Iconic Scents with Class Immerse yourself in Diptyque’s festive tale, set in an enchanting Parisian bookstore where the storybook pages intertwine on a gold-glittered box, revealing Archibald the Cat, the dreamy bookshop, and its magical golden pinecone. Discover five iconic eaux de parfum in miniature size: the soft skin musk of Fleur de Peau, Eau Rose’s crisp rose, Do Son’s elegant tuberose, Orphéon’s vintage woody notes, and Philosykos’s fresh fig. Whether it’s for a loved one, bestie, or your own collection, this set brings a touch of artistic flair and romance to your Christmas celebrations. CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Luminizing Face Enhancer 110 (Holiday Limited-Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$800 The Perfect Gift: Holiday Gatherings Essential Drawing inspiration from the brilliance of the precious opal, this exquisitely embossed powder compact is the season’s most beautiful accessory. One gentle sweep is enough to deliver a captivating 360-degree radiance that flatters the beauty of every facial expression from every angle – ideal for elevating your look at Christmas parties or New Year’s celebrations. Matched with its holiday-limited packaging, this compact is draped in luxury both inside and out. An excellent choice for impeccable makeup. NARS Ethereal Aura Blush Palette – Lightspeed Suggested Retail Price: HK$520 Treat Yourself: 6 Versatile Shades for Every Holiday Look This limited-edition “Lightspeed” blush palette offers six awe-inspiring shades. From soft lilac to peachy glow, the matte and shimmer finishes will help you build and blend for a multi-dimensional rush of colour. Its futuristic packaging and festive dazzle make the palette great for both everyday use and holiday parties, keeping you radiant all through the season. BENEFIT Holiday 2025 Limited Edition Benetint & Lip Oil Set Suggested Retail Price: HK$310 Cute and Practical: A Playful Holiday Gift This 3-piece set puts the Benetint Rose-tinted Lip & Cheek Stain together with a limited-edition Beneglaze Rose-tinted Lip Shine, complete with a fluffy pink dice-shaped beauty bag. Whether it’s glossy lips or natural, rosy cheeks, this fun gift is guaranteed to raise a smile while completing your holiday look. CHANEL Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense Purse Spray Limited Edition 3 X 7ml (Holiday Limited Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,815 On-The-Go Elegance: A Fashion Must-Have To make your Christmas extra special, CHANEL presents an irresistible way to wear fragrance. The COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Intense purse spray transforms into a double-strap wrist accessory, crafted with a string of pearls and a golden chain. The unique design allows for use whenever the mood strikes – perfect for touching up your scent throughout the day. BVLGARI Eau Parfumee Au The Vert (Holiday Limited Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,160 Fresh and Refined: Capturing the Essence of the Holidays Let holiday cheer spread with refreshing tea scents! This limited gift set features a 75ml eau de toilette, body lotion, and shower gel in an elegant green packaging with golden details. The bright citrus top notes merge with the warmth of a woody base, wrapping you up like a winter sunrise from day to night. It’s a truly thoughtful gift for friends or family who appreciate the finer things. JURLIQUE Hand Care Heroes Gift Set Suggested Retail Price: HK$676 Natural Nourishment: A Winter Essential Cold winter days call for deep hydration. Harnessing the power of natural botanicals, this delightful gift set offers four beloved formulas – rose, lavender, citrus, and aloe vera – each enriched with active ingredients from Australian farms and argan oil for deep, non-greasy moisture. Whether you want to spoil a hardworking colleague, a deserving mum, or friends who deserve a little winter warmth, this set, wrapped in festive packaging with soft floral motifs, will convey all your heartfelt wishes this winter. JO MALONE LONDON Advent Calendar (Holiday Limited Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$4,110 25 Days of Lush Surprises: The Ultimate Holiday Gift Countdown to the big Christmas day with this golden gift box. This luxurious advent calendar combines classic checkered patterns with gilded accents, with a delightful treat sitting behind each drawer. From timeless colognes and mini scented candles to bath and body essentials, it’s a daily dose of British fragrance artistry. A luxurious gift that never fails to impress, it’s an ideal gift for important clients, a cherished loved one, or even as a well-deserved treat for yourself. MARC JACOBS Daisy Eau de Toilette for Women Trio Gift Set (Holiday Limited Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,065 Timeless Blooms with Feminine Charm Let the iconic daisy flourish this Christmas! This trio gift set showcases the brand’s signature daisy bottles in limited-edition gold packaging, featuring a 100ml eau de toilette, a 75ml body lotion, and a 10ml travel spray for fresh floral notes wherever you go. Its playful blackberry top notes, balanced with warm musk base, add a sweet note to the festivities – perfect for workplace newbies and fashion-savvy friends. TIFFANY & CO. Rose Gold Women’s Gift Set (Holiday Limited Edition) Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,360 Dreamy Holiday Elegance Indulge in festive opulence with Tiffany’s signature rose gold. This year’s gift set marks the holidays with the brand’s classic blue packaging and shimmering accents, featuring a 75ml eau de parfum, 100ml body lotion, and 5ml portable fragrance. The scent opens with a fruity blackcurrant, blooms into a unique blue rose at its heart, and closes with warm musk, capturing the joyous season into a bottle. Best suited for those who seek the refined things in life. CHARLOTTE TILBURY Hollywood Instant Palette – Pretty, Glowing Beauty

Suggested Retail Price: HK$575 Fit for the Stars: Instant Hollywood Glow Create a five-minute Hollywood beauty look anywhere with this seven-shade palette for eyes, cheeks, and complexion. Choose from two mesmerising colour worlds for endless glowy, dreamy looks. The chic compacts are like jewels for your dressing table and clutch bag. Charlotte’s two new all-in-one palettes deliver on-the-go makeup magic. Pretty, Glowing Beauty offers ethereal neutral-cool pink tones, with three eyeshadows to brighten, enhance, and smoke; a bronzer; a matte blush; a blush glow topper; plus Charlotte’s new Awakening Airbrush Flawless Finish powder (as seen in her Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates Palettes). Super-giftable, ultra-chic packaging makes it the dream present for every makeup lover.



Non-Stop Festive Surprises: Double the Gifts, Double the Fun

In addition to the wide range of Christmas products, BEAUTY&YOU is also offering multiple shopping deals to make your experience even more rewarding. These include:

Receive an adorable Police Eye Gingerbread Man Plush Doll Ornaments upon any purchase of Police Eye products–the perfect touch of sweetness for your holidays; Receive a complimentary Versace bag (Versace women’s silver fanny pack / Versace men’s black fanny pack / Versace black tote bag) upon purchase of HK$1,500 on Versace PFM products – a chic statement piece for the wardrobe. *3 styles randomly distributed; limited quantity, while stocks last. Receive a complimentary Michael Kors bag (Michael Kors pouch / Michael Kors men’s travel organiser / Michael Kors logo print cardholder) upon purchase of HK$1,200 on Michael Kors PFM products. Your style adventure starts with the details. *3 styles randomly distributed; limited quantity, while stocks last. Experience the joy of Christmas shopping by purchasing designated Rituals gift sets at a festive discount of up to 20% off.

“Merry Giftmas Roll” Interactive Dice Game – 100% Guaranteed Prizes for All

Add some excitement to your pre-flight wait at BEAUTY&YOU East Hall South or East Hall North store with this fun interactive game. From November 11 to December 8, follow BEAUTY&YOU on Instagram or Xiaohongshu to join the “Merry Giftmas Roll” game for free. All participants are guaranteed to win prizes, with the chance to take home perfume minis, luxury beauty samples, cute stickers, or cash vouchers. Head to the BEAUTY&YOU store now to embark on your lucky beauty adventure.

Travel Smarter: “Arrival Pick-Up” Service for Hassle-Free Shopping

Overwhelmed by all the great deals, but don’t want to lug them on board or overload your luggage, BEAUTY&YOU’s “Arrival Pick-Up” service has you covered. Simply make your purchases and complete a pre-order form when departing Hong Kong, and our expert team will handle the rest. On your return to Hong Kong International Airport, just head over to the store and collect the items with your receipt – no extra luggage, no stress.

Limited-Time Experiences: Your Holiday Glow in Just 5-10 Minutes

Elevate your travel experience and add a festive touch to your journey. On specific dates in November, BURBERRY and GUCCI will offer festive makeup sessions at BEAUTY&YOU. Professional makeup artists will make use of the latest festive shades to create a stunning look in just 5 to 10 minutes, leaving you glowing for your trip with new product samples in hand.

Beauty Brand Experience Details:

Beauty Brand Experience Dates & Times BURBERRY Festive Makeover Service Dates: November 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

Time: 10am – 7pm

Location: BEAUTY&YOU East Hall South (Near Gate 1) GUCCI Festive Makeover Service Dates: November 14, 16, 22, 23, 28, 30

Time: 10am – 7pm

Location: BEAUTY&YOU East Hall North (Near Gate 5)

