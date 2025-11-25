Monash University Malaysia Becomes World’s First University to Join IFRC to Drive Global Humanitarian Innovation

Left to right: Shaun Hazeldine (Head of The IFRC Solferino Academy and Global Innovation Lead), Professor Wong Kok Sheik (Co-Director of Action Lab), Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan (Vice President (Research & Development) at Monash University Malaysia), Professor Stephen Boyle (Vice President (Education) at Monash University Malaysia), Her Highness Dato’ Seri DiRaja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz binti Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah (National Chairperson of the Malaysian Red Crescent), Professor Emeritus Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman (President and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia), Alexander Matheou (IFRC Regional Director for Asia Pacific), Datuk Mohamed Alwi Bin Abdul Rahman (Board member of Malaysian Red Crescent), Professor Anthony Guo Ningqun (Head of the School of Engineering and Information Technology at Monash University Malaysia), and Professor Patrick Olivier (Action Lab (Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia) Monash University)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – Monash University Malaysia has become the first university globally to join the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Global Innovation Partnership. This milestone marks a significant step in humanitarian and academic collaboration across the region.

The partnership was formally announced at the IFRC Global Innovation Partnership Launch held at the university on 25 November 2025. National Chairperson of the Malaysian Red Crescent, Her Highness Dato’ Seri DiRaja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz binti Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, officiated the launch.

The event brought together representatives from humanitarian organisations, government agencies, NGOs, and academic partners for a full day of discussions, workshops, and exhibitions.

The collaboration will draw on IFRC’s worldwide experience and the university’s research strengths and leadership. The goal is to address complex humanitarian issues with grounded, evidence-based approaches that can be deployed in real settings.

The event also featured an exhibition of projects from Action Lab Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia, highlighting emerging technologies and initiatives that support humanitarian action such as Limitless Peace, a project that harnesses creativity and technology to promote peace and conflict resolution among young people.

Professor Emeritus Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, President and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia said: “We are honoured to be the first university to join the IFRC Global Innovation Partnership. This collaboration allows us to combine our research and academic expertise with IFRC’s humanitarian experience, tackling some of the most complex challenges faced by communities today. Together, we can empower the next generation of leaders, drive innovation, and create solutions that truly make a difference.”

This collaboration supports the university’s commitment to driving meaningful change across ASEAN and beyond. It builds on Monash University Malaysia’s track record in sustainability, health, technology, and social inclusion, strengthening its position as a regional hub for research and capacity building in humanitarian innovation.

Through this partnership, Monash University Malaysia and the IFRC will co-develop programs that build digital and leadership capabilities within humanitarian organisations, empower students and volunteers through real-world experiential learning, and accelerate the development of innovative products and services that improve lives globally.

