Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance Targets Vietnamese Travelers with Exclusive Taiwan Travel Packages

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – Due to the rapid growth of Vietnam’s travel market, the Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance, led by KKday, has invited a range of small- and medium-sized specialty travel operators from across northern, central, and southern Taiwan—including transportation services, tourist attractions, travel experiences, hotel accommodations, and restaurants—to jointly develop a curated “One-Week Round-Island Tour,” leveraging B2C, B2B, and B2B2C business models to expand into the Vietnamese market.

To increase brand awareness among Vietnamese travelers and strengthen collaboration with local tourism operators, the alliance introduced a new service: “Exclusive Taiwan Gift & Travel Package for Vietnamese Travelers.” Under this initiative, customers who purchase alliance member products will receive either a Taiwan travel SIM card or a Taiwanese bubble tea gift box, offering both practical travel benefits and an authentic experience of Taiwanese culture.

The new service was simultaneously launched on KKday’s Vietnam website, with a dedicated campaign page and comprehensive promotion through Instagram, Facebook, in-app notifications, EDMs, blog articles, and keyword advertising. The alliance also held an online briefing event to boost visibility and engagement. To further strengthen its market presence, the alliance organized the “Taiwan Smart Tourism x Vietnam Tourism Exchange and MOU Signing Event” in Hanoi, engaging directly with local travel suppliers. During the event, the alliance signed MOUs with Vietnam travel companies, SeA Travel and Mustgo, to introduce the new Taiwan travel services to the Vietnamese market. The impact of the event was further amplified through coverage by local Vietnamese media, ultimately generating overseas business opportunities exceeding USD 800,000.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.