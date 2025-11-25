TÜV Rheinland and NETEC Announce Technical Cooperation to Support Fire Door Compliance for Singapore Market

LANGFANG, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland, an independent global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, has signed a cooperation agreement with the National Elevator Inspection and Testing Centre (NETEC). The agreement focuses on coordinated fire door testing for the Singapore market and was formalized at a ceremony in Langfang, Hebei Province.

Under the agreement, TÜV Rheinland recognizes NETEC’s fire prevention laboratory to conduct testing activities that support TÜV Rheinland’s independent certification work. The collaboration applies to fire-rated lift landing doors tested in accordance with BS 476-22 and EN 81-58. TÜV Rheinland remains responsible for issuing Certificates of Compliance (CoC) under its accredited scope.

Since April 2025, TÜV Rheinland has been an approved certification body under the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Product Listing Scheme (PLS). This accreditation covers fire safety products listed under SCDF Table 11A, including lift landing doors.

The cooperation acknowledges NETEC’s testing capabilities and establishes a coordinated approach that supports manufacturers seeking access to Singapore’s fire safety requirements. Both organizations will focus on clear processes from testing to certification while maintaining strict separation of roles to uphold independence and impartiality.

“This cooperation with TÜV Rheinland is an important step in NETEC’s international development,” said Mr. Zhou Chunming of NETEC. “We look forward to contributing our technical expertise in elevators, construction machinery, and fire prevention to support this work. Together, we aim to provide reliable technical services that help customers understand and meet relevant regulatory requirements in domestic and international markets.”

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting safe and compliant access to global markets,” said Mr. Sun Guorong of TÜV Rheinland. “Working with NETEC’s fire safety laboratory allows us to align testing workflows while maintaining independent certification according to our accredited scope. Our shared focus is to support manufacturers with clear, consistent, and technically robust certification processes.”

TÜV Rheinland and NETEC also expressed interest in exploring additional areas of technical cooperation in line with regulatory frameworks and accreditation requirements. Future discussions may cover elevators, machinery components, building construction, and aerial work equipment.

TÜV Rheinland Singapore continues to provide product certification services within its accredited scope and supports manufacturers seeking access to regulated markets, including Singapore under SCDF requirements and the EU for CE marking of lift landing doors, building materials, and fire safety products. The focus remains on clear processes, regulatory compliance, and consistent technical assessment across markets.

About TÜV Rheinland:

150 years of making the world a safer place: TÜV Rheinland is one of the world’s leading providers of testing and inspection services, with annual revenues of over 2.7 billion euros and approximately 27,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Its highly qualified experts test technical systems and products, enable innovation, and assist companies in their transition toward greater sustainability. They train professionals across numerous fields and certify management systems to international standards. With exceptional expertise in areas such as mobility, energy supply, infrastructure, and beyond, TÜV Rheinland provides independent quality assurance—not least for emergent technologies such as green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. In doing so, TÜV Rheinland contributes to a safer and better future for everyone. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact, which promotes sustainability and combats corruption. The company’s headquarter is in Cologne, Germany. Website: www.tuv.com

About TÜV Rheinland Singapore:



TÜV Rheinland Singapore, established in 1989, has been a trusted partner in testing, inspection, and certification for more than three decades. Over the years, we expanded our services to strengthen our position in the TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) industry. Since February 2025, TÜV Rheinland Singapore is accredited to ISO 17065 by Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC), for Product Listing Scheme (PLS) and BC1.

