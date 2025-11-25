Watch Exchange Wins Singapore’s Top 50 Enterprises Award for Industry Transformation and Professional Excellence

Watch Exchange received the prestigious Enterprise 50 Award at the annual awards ceremony, jointly organised by KPMG and The Business Times.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 Nov 2025 – Watch Exchange has secured a coveted spot in Singapore’s Enterprise 50 Awards. This accolade goes beyond business performance. It reflects Watch Exchange’s belief that true excellence is built on credibility and trust. The award places the company alongside some of the country’s most respected enterprises, recognised for innovation, resilience and sustained growth, while affirming Watch Exchange’s commitment to professionalism, integrity and consistency in everything we do.

Founder Wilfred Lok shared his perspective:

“The E50 Award marks a significant milestone. It is an honour that recognises not just our growth, but the discipline and integrity that underpin it. This achievement confirms that professionalism and trust remain essential cornerstones, even within a traditional industry like luxury watch trading.”

From Boutique to Benchmark

What began as a modest boutique, founded on a mission to champion a transparent and professional watch-trading environment, has grown into a flagship establishment occupying three contiguous units. To date, Watch Exchange has brokered the sale of over 20,000 timepieces. It maintains an inventory of more than 800 watches and has earned close to 5,000 authentic customer reviews on Google Business—milestones that underscore both its capacity and the trust it has earned.

Yet the company’s growth is defined less by numbers than by its deep understanding of clients’ needs and its commitment to holistic support. This foresight has shaped a comprehensive ecosystem of services: Watch Exchange’s expert trading and advisory capabilities; Watchlab’s Swiss-standard servicing and restoration expertise; Watchskin’s specialised precision protective solutions; and a Mobile Concierge Service—one of the first of its kind in the market—designed to enhance convenience and personalised client care. Together, these offerings deliver a seamless experience across every facet of luxury watch ownership.

This evolution from a single boutique to an industry benchmark stands as a testament to the loyalty and trust of its clientele, and to the firm’s unwavering commitment to raising industry standards through professionalism and integrity.

Raising the Standards of Trust and Professionalism

Challenging traditional perceptions of pre-owned watch dealers, Watch Exchange has pioneered a structured and ethical business model that helps transform the sector into a more professional and trustworthy industry.

This transformation is grounded in credibility and accountability, exemplified by its CaseTrust accreditation—a mark of high consumer confidence that represents transparent and ethical trading. Through its integrated pillars of service, Watch Exchange ensures that clients experience consistent quality, integrity and assurance at every stage of their timepiece journey, reflecting Singapore’s reputation for integrity, precision and service excellence.

The company’s dedication to credibility extends beyond business operations into brand partnerships and media presence. Key engagements include serving as the main sponsor for the Star Awards 2025 (红星大奖2025), supporting Jack Neo and Mayiduo in the production of quality films, and a close collaboration with award-winning director Jack Neo, who serves as Watch Exchange’s brand ambassador.

Giving Back, Growing Forward



The E50 Award is more than a recognition; it is a validation of Watch Exchange’s core belief that integrity, innovation and passion can shape the future of pre-owned luxury watch retail. It is an honour proudly shared with loyal clients, trusted partners and the dedicated Watch Exchange team. Their belief in the company’s vision is the true engine of its success. The E50 Award is more than a recognition; it is a validation of Watch Exchange’s core belief that integrity, innovation and passion can shape the future of pre-owned luxury watch retail. It is an honour proudly shared with loyal clients, trusted partners and the dedicated Watch Exchange team. Their belief in the company’s vision is the true engine of its success. Watch Exchange’s commitment to building a lasting legacy extends beyond commerce. Through its “Give Time, Share Hope” charity campaign, the company is embedding sustainability and community focus into its culture, ensuring that progress creates value not just for the industry, but for society at large.

As Founder Wilfred Lok notes:

“Our goal has always been to build something that lasts—not just in timepieces, but in trust. The E50 Award is not a destination, but a motivation to keep raising standards for our industry and community.”

Looking ahead, Watch Exchange is focused on deepening its strengths. The company will continue to introduce innovative standards across its one-stop luxury watch ecosystem, upholding the professional service, authenticity and trust that define its brand.

Guided by a measured, data-driven strategy and a people-first approach, Watch Exchange is embarking on regional expansion into key Asian markets such as Malaysia and Hong Kong. In every new market, its goal is to inspire confidence in the industry and to represent the highest standards of professional, reliable and ethical business practice—ensuring that the legacy of Watch Exchange continues to tick with purpose and progress.

Hashtag: #watchexchangesg #luxurywatchdealer #enterprise50 #e50awards2025

https://watchexchange.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/Watch-Exchange-112628427757360

https://www.instagram.com/watchexchangesg/?hl=en

https://www.tiktok.com/@watchexchangesg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Watch Exchange Singapore

Watch Exchange is Singapore’s premier destination for buying, selling, and trading luxury timepieces, specializing in both new and pre-owned watches from prestigious brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe. With a reputation built on trust, expertise, and excellence, the company is now accredited by CaseTrust, which signifies to consumers that the business is committed to fair trading and transparency.

Watch Exchange is an independent watch dealer and is not affiliated with or connected to the brands or manufacturers of the watches we sell.

