World Phygital Community Unveils Global Advisory Council to Shape the Future of Phygital Sport

New council brings together international panel of sport, innovation, and policy leaders to guide global strategy and accelerate the growth of phygital competition.

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The World Phygital Community (WPC), the global regulator of phygital sports has announced the launch of its first Advisory Council, a distinguished body of international experts assembled to guide the long-term strategy, innovation agenda, and global expansion of phygital sport – the fast-emerging fusion of physical and digital sporting competition.

Initially comprising four leaders from the worlds of sport, technology, diplomacy, and entrepreneurship, the Council will advise WPC on global policy engagement, commercial opportunities, and frameworks that ensure the sport’s sustainable development worldwide. It shall also support the wider cultivation of the phygital sporting ecosystem, including the pinnacle of phygital sport, the Games of the Future.

“Phygital sport is more than a new category of sport – it’s a new way for people everywhere to connect through competition,” said Dan Merkley, Chairperson and Managing Director of WPC. “This Council brings together exceptional leaders who understand both the power of sport and the potential of technology. Each member represents a bridge, connecting traditional sport with the digital frontier, and linking local innovation to global opportunity. Their insights will help us grow responsibly and inclusively, shaping a shared vision for how phygital sport can thrive on a global stage.”

The Council’s inaugural members represent a diverse cross-section of expertise – from Olympic-level event management and international diplomacy to innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. Each brings a unique perspective to WPC’s mission and will serve a 12-month term:

Bernt Erik Bjontegard – A former NASA rocket scientist and R&D executive at Qualcomm, Bjontegard has led pioneering projects in space technology and mobile communications. He is the founder of Spark Compass, an award-winning contextual intelligence platform that has powered smart city solutions and enhanced fan engagement in sports through augmented reality and the Internet of Things. Bjontegard has also managed multiple partnerships with global tech giants including Apple, IBM, and Samsung and has multiple awarded patents globally with over 50 pending, bridging the divide between ideas and their practical implementations.



David Feng Xintao – An expert in international communication and event coordination within global sport, David has extensive experience supporting the Olympic Movement. As Protocol, Event and Hospitality Manager at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), he led the planning and delivery of hospitality programs for the Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, London 2012, and Sochi 2014 Olympic Games. His work spans close collaboration with governments, Local Organizing Committees, National Olympic Committees, International Federations, and major global brands associated with the Olympic Movement.



Francline Fonderson – As founder and President of the Cameroon Association for Technology and Cultural Exchange (CATCE), Francline has pioneered programs that merge traditional sport with digital competition. He is widely respected for his work in bringing together local governments, sponsors, and youth networks to build sustainable pathways for young athletes and gamers across Central and West Africa .



Jorge O’Ryan Schutz – Jorge’s career spans diplomacy, public administration, and sports management. A former professional basketball player, he has served as President of Club Deportivo Universidad Católica, as Chile’s Ambassador to Germany , and as Director General of ProChile – the country’s export and investment promotion agency. Today, he serves as Director of International Development at the UC Innovation Center and Director of the Board.



The Advisory Council will focus on four key areas: raising awareness of WPC initiatives, exploring new markets, advising on commercial opportunities, and contributing to the development of regulatory standards. It will convene regularly with WPC leadership, with outcomes shared publicly to ensure transparency and accountability in guiding the growth of the phygital movement.

Through this initiative, WPC continues its commitment to fostering collaboration among leaders who share a vision for the future of sport, one that bridges physical skill and digital innovation while creating new opportunities for athletes, clubs and federations worldwide.

Notes to Editors:

About the World Phygital Community (WPC):

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting ranking tournaments for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

For further information please contact: press@worldphygital.org

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in the Abu Dhabi, while the Games of the Future 2026 will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. For more information please visit:

https://gofuture.games/