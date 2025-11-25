X-Human: Leading the Future of High-Rise Facade Cleaning and Intelligent Robotics

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lingdu Intel-tech Development Co., Ltd (abbreviated as “X-Human”) was founded in December 2021 and is headquartered in Huangpu District, Guangzhou. As a technology-driven enterprise, X-Human integrates robot R&D, manufacturing, sales, and brand operations, with a firm focus on innovation and intelligent automation.

Specializing in intelligent cleaning robots, X-Human has developed a comprehensive lineup designed to meet diverse application scenarios:

Lingyun Y3 – Obstacle-Crossing Facade Cleaning Robot

– Obstacle-Crossing Facade Cleaning Robot Lingkong K3 – High-Rise Flat Facade Cleaning Robot

– High-Rise Flat Facade Cleaning Robot Lingjing J1 – Low-Rise Facade Cleaning Robot

– Low-Rise Facade Cleaning Robot Lingguang G1 / G2 – Photovoltaic Panel Cleaning Robots

Through independent research and development, X-Human has effectively addressed long-standing challenges of low efficiency and high safety risks in traditional cleaning industries.

The Lingyun Y3 conquers complex high-altitude obstacle-crossing cleaning tasks.

conquers complex cleaning tasks. The Lingkong K3 is designed for high-rise flat facades .

is designed for . The Lingjing J1 focuses on low-rise building facades .

focuses on . The Lingguang Series ensures clean solar panels, improving energy conversion efficiency.

Driven by continuous innovation, X-Human has obtained over 200 patents and software copyrights, including more than 40 invention patents.

The company’s products have received multiple industry awards, and X-Human has also led the release of China’s first group standard for High-Altitude Facade Cleaning Robots, demonstrating its leadership and commitment to shaping industry benchmarks.

Looking ahead, X-Human remains dedicated to advancing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly cleaning solutions. By pushing the boundaries of intelligent robotics, the company aims to redefine urban maintenance and lead the next wave of smart cleaning technology.

