Xinhua Silk Road: Inner Mongolia’s Xing’an League accelerates dev’t of green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A green energy transition is underway across Xing’an League in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with the Xing’an League Economic and Technological Development Zone becoming a core hosting location for the green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry.

From technological breakthroughs to industrial applications, the zone is spearheading rapid growth in the green energy industry.

Xing’an League boasts various energy resources, with estimated developable capacity of wind and solar energy reaching 36 million kilowatts, 5 billion cubic meters of total water resources from 315 rivers, and over 7 million tonnes of biomass resources.

This unique resource endowment constitutes precisely the “natural foundation” needed by the green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry.

The Xing’an League Economic and Technological Development Zone has established a centralized conversion platform for the league’s green resources through systematic planning, converting them into viable materials for sustained industrial development and laying a solid foundation for future project implementation and technological breakthroughs.

To truly transform potential resource dividends into tangible industrial competitiveness, the zone leverages infrastructure and the policy system to drive development of the green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry.

According to Gao Tianyu, director of the Administrative Committee of the zone, the zone has invested a total of 6 billion yuan in infrastructure development by 2025 to ensure the smooth implementation and development of relevant projects.

Supportive policies at the national, autonomous region and the zone levels also help optimize the business environment for relevant enterprises to do business and carry out projects locally.

As of 2025, the zone has attracted leading enterprises such as Goldwind, CGN, and Mingyang Smart Energy, with the green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry initially taking shape.

According to the development blueprint, the zone will establish an industrial cluster capable of producing 700,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, 2 million tonnes of green ammonia, and 3 million tonnes of green methanol, driving output value across the upstream and downstream industrial chains to exceed 50 billion yuan.

Currently, the zone has gathered 736 relevant enterprises, established an innovation echelon led by high-tech enterprises, and forged a modern industrial system, becoming a crucial industrial platform advancing green transformation in eastern Inner Mongolia.

Beyond achieving breakthroughs in key technologies, the zone has also established a comprehensive industrial close-loop encompassing equipment manufacturing, green hydrogen production, green ammonia and methanol preparation, and waste material recycling.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348463.html