The Science of Longevity: Inside Prof. Mike Chan’s Vision for Living Stronger, Smarter, and Longer

BANGKOK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia had a rare moment of reflection this year when former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad turned 100. His milestone sparked public conversations about aging, vitality, and what it truly means to remain strong at any age.



Longevity Forum 120: Experts at Bangkok Summit Say Healthy and Long Lifespans Are Within Reach: A united front of global experts advancing regenerative medicine, AI-driven healthcare, cellular therapeutics, and translational research. This powerful gathering reflects the Summit’s commitment to cross-border medical collaboration.

For many, longevity still feels like a mystery. For Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan, it is a science — one he has spent more than 40 years studying, researching teaching, and refining across Americas, Europe and Asia.

At the We Are The World Global Summit in Bangkok, Prof. Chan who represents the European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), delivered one of the most talked-about sessions. His message was simple, but powerful:

“Longevity means nothing without healthspan.”

It’s a line he repeats often, because it strikes at the heart of his life’s work. To him, living long is meaningless if we spend those extra years weak, bedridden, or dependent. The real goal, he argues, is to live long and stay functional — strong body, sharp brain, and an independent life.

Aging Begins Earlier Than We Realize

During his Bangkok keynote, Prof. Chan broke aging down in a way anyone could understand. Aging, he said, isn’t just about birthdays. It’s about how fast our organs wear out.

“Most organs don’t last 75 years, let alone 100,” he explained.

The heart starts aging around 40

starts aging around 40 The pancreas weakens from 55

weakens from 55 The lungs show decline as early as 20

show decline as early as 20 The brain accelerates aging after 65

That’s why two people of the same age can feel completely different — one energetic, one constantly fatigued.

Prof. Chan’s own biological test results became a talking point: even though he is in his 60s, his biological age measured just 46.

The Secret: Treat the Organ, Not the Age

One of Prof. Chan’s biggest breakthroughs is what he calls organ-based cellular therapy. In simple terms, different organs need different “building blocks” to repair themselves.

“You don’t use the same part to fix the heart, the liver, the brain, the pancreas,” he said.

“A1 treats A1. B6 treats B6. Precision matters.“

This method has attracted global attention — especially among patients with:

Memory decline

Metabolic disorders

Hormonal imbalance

Neurological issues

Early signs of aging

The principle is straightforward: instead of only treating symptoms, repair the organ at its root.

The DDRR System — A Roadmap to Living Younger, Longer

At the core of Prof. Chan’s practice is a four-step system known as DDRR:

1. Diagnose

Using advanced tools like OG Scans, bone density imaging, ultrasounds and blood analysis, the goal is to detect problems before they appear.

2. Detox

Flushes out inflammation, toxins, and heavy metals — the silent accelerators of aging.

3. Repair

Rebuilds what has been damaged through hyperbaric oxygen therapy, mitochondrial repair, hormonal balancing and tissue-strengthening treatments.

4. Rejuvenate

The “age-reversal” stage where organ-specific precursor cells, peptides and mitochondria boosters help restore vitality.

This system is already being used in more than 40 wellness centers worldwide, from Germany and Switzerland to Malaysia and Thailand.

Why Longevity Matters Now

People today fear growing old with sickness more than growing old itself. Prof. Chan says the goal of longevity is not to simply extend years, but to extend quality.

He often shares cases of elderly patients regaining mobility, parents seeing improvements in neurodiverse children, and seniors feeling mentally sharper after years of decline.

“Long life is meaningless without strength, clarity and independence,” he said in Bangkok.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Asia is fast becoming a global hub for longevity science, and demand for bioregenerative treatment is rising. New technologies — from AI-driven biological age tracking to advanced brain-rejuvenation protocols — are expected to define the next phase of medical progress.

For Prof. Chan, the mission remains unchanged:

“Help people live younger, longer — with dignity and purpose.”

If 2025 was the year healthspan entered the mainstream, 2026 is shaping up to be the year longevity becomes a movement.