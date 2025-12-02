The Clearwater Bay Country Club Classic Car Show – Cars For Good 2025 Heritage Revived · Charity United

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 –will be held on Sunday, 7 December 2025, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club, Hong Kong. This annual event, organised by the Club, has long been popular among motoring enthusiasts and families, offering the public an opportunity to appreciate classic automobiles against a stunning seaside backdrop while experiencing the perfect blend of automotive artistry and charitable spirit. The Classic Car Show returns this year with renewed acclaim, showcasing the unique charm of car culture and standing as one of the city’s unmissable charitable occasions.

This year’s showcase will feature over 100 classic and modern vehicles, set against the Club’s spectacular view of sea and sky. Together, they present a century of automotive craftsmanship at its finest.

Special Exhibition Highlights

The Club’s 6-hole Academy golf course will open as a dedicated exhibition zone, creating Hong Kong’s only Seaview Fairway Display Area. Classic and iconic cars will be presented along the coastline, forming the city’s most elegant outdoor showcase with impressive visual impact.

Featured Cars of 2025

A celebrated model from the iconic Japanese manga Initial D (first published in 1995) — a must‑see for passionate fans. Marking the manga’s 30th anniversary, this display promises significant cultural and collector interest.

1959 Austin Healey Sprite (produced 1958–1971): a petite and lightweight British sports car, brimming with classic English charm and among the most historically significant vehicles at the event.

Supercar – McLaren 765LT (Track focused Limited Edition)

Sports car – Aston Martin DB11 Charity Sale The limited‑edition “Cars For Good 2026” Calendar makes its debut, featuring 12 meticulously photographed classic models. Proceeds from calendar sales will be donated in full to The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club Charitable Foundation, supporting youth development and community programmes in Hong Kong.

Wall Calendar: HK$88 (for each) / HK$128 (for two)

Picnic Bag: HK$68

Straw Tumbler: HK$268

Charity Combo Pack (Wall Calendar + Picnic Bag + Straw Tumbler): HK$388 We warmly invite motoring enthusiasts, families and photography lovers to join us for this annual celebration that unites charity with automotive heritage. The Clearwater Bay Country Club Classic Car Show – Cars For Good 2025 Registration link – https://form.jotform.com/253138481949468

