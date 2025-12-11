Vientiane Launches Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign for 10-Year-Old Girls

The Vientiane Capital Department of Public Health launched a campaign to vaccinate 10-year-old girls against cervical cancer.

Health officials noted that cervical cancer and HPV are sexually transmitted diseases, and vaccinating girls from age 10 is an essential step to protect future health and well-being. In Laos, hundreds of women die from cervical cancer each year, making prevention a national priority.

The government is offering free HPV vaccinations for 10-year-old girls in schools across Vientiane Capital from 3 to 19 December, aiming to reduce HPV transmission and lower the long-term incidence of cervical cancer.

The HPV vaccine currently used in the country protects against four strains, 6, 11, 16 and 18, including those responsible for over 70 percent of cervical cancer cases. The vaccine is considered highly effective and safe, with any side effects typically mild and short-term.

Nationwide Campaign

In 2024, the HPV vaccination campaign in Laos had already been expanded nationwide: hospitals across the country offered free HPV vaccinations to girls aged 10–14, part of a broader effort to prevent cervical cancer.

At a media briefing organized by Lao Front for National Development (LFND) together with UNICEF, the government reiterated its commitment to vaccinating girls under a nationwide, school-based immunization programme.

Officials also stressed that while minor side effects, such as slight pain at the injection site or short-term fever, may occur, the vaccine is overall safe and its benefits far outweigh the risks.

This 2025 Vientiane-only campaign builds on an existing national vaccination effort that began in 2024.