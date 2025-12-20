CASEKOO 2026: Strategy Set, Growth Ahead

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CASEKOO, a leader in tech accessories, today announced a strategic brand evolution and its preliminary 2026 growth plan. The roadmap centers on a refined user focus and global market expansion.

Refined Brand Strategy and User Focus

CASEKOO is now strategically focused on two core audiences: Innovation Enthusiasts and Style Pioneers. This pivot marks a fundamental evolution from tech accessories to modern lifestyle essentials designed to fit how people live, move, and express themselves—a new ethos that now guides everything from product development to marketing. Every design is crafted to blend purposeful innovation with expressive style, deepening the brand’s bond with its design-conscious, trend-setting users.

To embody this direction, CASEKOO will launch a rejuvenated brand identity—including an updated logo and visual system—in early 2026. This evolution goes beyond aesthetics, reflecting the brand’s renewed clarity, confidence, and relevance in a world where technology and personal identity are inseparable. Aligning with the refreshed look, the brand will also pursue new IP collaborations, carefully selected to reinforce cultural relevance, design leadership, and functional excellence, while upholding its high standards for quality and innovation.

Preliminary Fiscal 2026 Growth Outlook and Market Expansion

Building on this strategic brand foundation, CASEKOO has established a preliminary outlook for its fiscal 2026 growth. The company will intensify its focus on the North American market while actively expanding into Europe and Asia. A core pillar of this strategy is excelling in serving overseas customers by deeply understanding their behaviors, expectations, and shopping preferences.

To drive this international growth, CASEKOO will open new sales channels, including:

Optimizing its official online storefront to deliver a more intuitive, conversion-driven customer journey

Launching on emerging social commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop

Entering key Asian markets through localized marketplaces, including Rakuten in Japan and Coupang in South Korea

This multi-channel approach is designed to build global brand presence and provide a seamless, locally relevant shopping experience for a worldwide audience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning our strategic plans, brand initiatives, and growth outlook for fiscal 2026. These statements reflect our current expectations and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to various factors, including market acceptance, competitive dynamics, supply chain conditions, and the broader global economic environment. CASEKOO intends to update and finalize its detailed fiscal 2026 outlook in early 2026.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle brand dedicated to creating style-forward phone accessories for life in motion. Built for Innovation Enthusiasts and Style Pioneers, CASEKOO blends purposeful protection, modern design, and personal expression—empowering individuals to protect what matters while expressing who they are.

Explore our vision and updates at casekoo.com.