EaseUS to Unveil Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 with Breakthrough SSR Technology, Setting a New Standard for Fragmented File Recovery

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EaseUS, a global leader in data recovery solutions, will soon release EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0, featuring the debut of its breakthrough SSR (SmartSector Rebuild) Engine. As the first intelligent recovery technology designed specifically for fragmented files on long-used external storage devices, SSR addresses one of the most persistent real-world challenges faced by billions of users, successfully restoring data from heavily used USB drives, SD cards, and external hard drives where conventional tools typically fail.

What Is SSR

Front and center within this release is the SmartSector Rebuild (SSR) Engine, which represents an intelligent platform designed to seek out, rebuild, and recover fragmented files with an unparalleled level of accuracy. The SSR algorithm uses internal data signatures, remnant metadata, and physical block closeness to rebuild files that were thought to be beyond recovery.

The processed files can be previewed before completing the recovery process. A common problem associated with traditional software tools, wherein corrupted and incomplete files were obtained, will be ably met with the adoption of this technology.

30% Better Recovery, Especially for Long-Used USB/SD/External Hard Drives

Powered by SSR, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 has increased its recovery success rate by 30% on FAT32, exFAT, and other external and internal devices, especially on those devices that are frequently used over a long period of time.

From SD cards that frequently have data deleted to aging USB drives and formatted external HDDs, the new engine intelligently reconstructs fragmented photos, videos, Office documents, PDFs, and more.

The result: a definitive solution for the “cannot recover” or “file corrupted” dilemma that millions of users encounter when dealing with worn-out storage media.

The Leading Pick for Creators and Everyday Users

The EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 offers industry-leading data recovery capabilities in the widest range of user scenarios:

Photographers & Video Content Creators

Recover high-value photos and videos from long-used or formatted SD cards (FAT32/exFAT), providing usable, complete files where other tools fail or return corrupted media.

Students & Office Professionals

Restore full Office documents, research files, and project work from aging USB drives, even after accidental formatting, through precise reconstruction of fragmented file structures.

Content Managers & Archivists

Retrieve critical video footage from frequently deleted or formatted external storage devices, overcoming severe fragmentation to restore fully playable media files.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 introduces the most advanced recovery capabilities ever released. EaseUS emphasizes a simple promise: “Your long-used USB drive or SD card finally has a savior.” All recovery is performed locally, ensuring complete data privacy with no files ever uploaded to external servers. To learn more about SSR technology and explore the new version, visit the official EaseUS website and discover how the new fragmented file recovery algorithm can transform your most challenging data-loss situations.

https://www.easeus.com/datarecoverywizard/upgrade-to-20-1.html

About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education, and SMB users in data recovery, backup, system optimization, partition management, and multimedia on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Founded in 2004, the company now serves over 100,000,000 users worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com