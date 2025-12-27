Azazie to Host One-Day Bridal Pop-Up in San Diego with Wedding Dresses Up to 85% Off

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Azazie is bringing its popular pop-up shopping experience to San Diego on Saturday, December 27, 2025, offering brides-to-be and bridal parties the chance to browse and try on wedding, bridesmaid, and formal dresses in person—at exclusive, event-only discounts.

Hosted at 2592 Laning Road, San Diego, CA 92106, the one-day pop-up will feature a curated assortment of Azazie styles available in sizes 00–30, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inclusive sizing and accessible price points. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 85% off, making it an ideal stop for brides finalizing wedding looks or outfitting their bridal party.

Event details

Date & time: Saturday, December 27, 2025 , 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.

Admission: General Admission is always free; Early Access VIP ticket available for $30.

What guests can expect

In‑person browsing and try‑ons of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and formal dresses, all on site.

Free veil with the purchase of a wedding dress

Exclusive pop‑up discounts of up to 85% off, available only during the event.

A fun Ruffle giveaway where attendees can win $5–$20 coupons redeemable immediately at the event.

Sizes available 00–30, supporting Azazie's inclusive approach to bridal and formalwear.

, supporting Azazie’s inclusive approach to bridal and formalwear. All sales are final; no returns or exchanges.

About Azazie: