NEW TAIPEI CITY, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — New Taipei City welcomed the coming of 2026 with its flagship New Year’s Eve event, Shining New Taipei 1314 Cross-River Fireworks, was held along the Tamsui River with dual main stages in Tamsui and Bali on the two sides of the river. Combining large-scale outdoor concerts with a spectacular cross-river fireworks display, the event attracted an estimated 90K visitors on December 31, marking one of Taiwan’s most iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations.



New Taipei’s 2026 Cross-River Fireworks Show Dazzles with Performers from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

This year’s celebration featured a high-profile Taiwan–Japan–Korea artist lineup, underscoring New Taipei City’s growing presence on the international cultural stage. The Tamsui “Starlight Stage” was headlined by HWASA, a leading figure in K-pop and one of South Korea’s most popular female artists, delivering a high-energy performance that captivated audiences and drew global attention to the New Taipei City festivity. Across the river, the Bali “Moonlight Stage” featured Japanese singer-songwriter Ai Higuchi, known worldwide through Attack on Titan‘s theme song Akuma no Ko, added depth and resonance to the night with her emotionally powerful vocals.

Throughout the evening, artists from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea performed across the two river-facing stages, with the Tamsui and Bali stages linked via a live broadcast, which deepens the connection between Tamsui and Bali. The two historic waterfront districts are to be physically joined by the Danjiang Bridge, with inauguration scheduled in 2026.

At 8:26 p.m. on December 31, the night’s centerpiece unfolded, designed by world-renowned French pyrotechnics group Groupe F. The 13-minute-and-14-second display featured over 35,000 fireworks in more than 60 colors. Synchronized with river reflections and architectural lighting, the choreography transformed the night sky into a sweeping visual narrative, celebrating both the natural landscape and New Taipei City’s urban future.

Mayor Hou Yu-ih stated that Shining New Taipei 1314 has become a defining New Year’s Eve celebration for the city, uniquely distinguished by its cross-river setting and integration of music, fireworks, and urban vision. He noted that the event serves as a cultural prelude to the opening of the Danjiang Bridge, which is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost tourism, and support sustainable development along the river corridor.