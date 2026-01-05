CES 2026 Best of Innovation Winner Strutt ev¹ Launches, Defining a New Category of Smart Everyday Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Strutt, a Singapore-incorporated robotics company, today officially announced the launch of the Strutt ev¹, a first-of-its-kind smart everyday vehicle, at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Designed to transcend the limitations of traditional mobility solutions, the ev¹ redefines the personal mobility category by blending automotive technology with human-centered design to deliver greater independence, confidence, and a more joyful everyday experience.

The Strutt ev¹ enters the market with significant industry recognition, having received both the 2025 Red Dot: Luminary Award and the 2026 CES Best of Innovation Award in the Vehicle Technology and Advanced Mobility category. By integrating Strutt’s proprietary evSense System and Quad-Drive System, the ev¹ achieves what the company defines as human-vehicle unity, a seamless harmony in which the vehicle anticipates and responds to user intent in an intuitive and natural manner.

The Vision: Mobility Without Friction

The ev¹ addresses three persistent challenges in modern micro-mobility: limited accessibility, stress navigating tight or crowded environments, and the social stigma associated with traditional personal mobility devices.

For Tony Hong, CEO of Strutt, the mission is personal. His grandmother, like many seniors across Europe and the U.S., transitioned from a bicycle to a tricycle as her strength declined. Her safety became a constant family anxiety, yet traditional mobility aids lacked the thoughtful design and intuitive intelligence she expected. This contradiction highlighted an unmet need: a mobility solution empowers the everyday with uncompromising dignity.

“The Strutt ev¹ is not a conventional mobility device; it is a smart everyday vehicle designed to expand people’s worlds,” said Tony. “Our goal is human-vehicle unity, movement that feels predictable, responsive, and intuitive, allowing technology to fade into the background so users can focus on living.”

With electric vehicles reaching new levels of sophistication and rapid progress in robotics and AI, Strutt united a team of top engineers and designers to turn these breakthroughs into reality. The result is its first product: the Strutt ev¹.

The Intelligence: evSense 360° Vision

At the core of the ev¹ is the evSense System, a comprehensive sensor architecture delivering true 360-degree environmental awareness through a fusion of high-performance sensors. These include LiDAR for point-cloud mapping, cameras for semantic understanding, and a combination of time-of-flight and ultrasonic sensors.

This intelligence powers Co-Pilot and Co-Pilot+ modes, which enhance safety and convenience by smoothing user inputs, applying proactive braking, and continuously adjusting vehicle behavior to reduce collision anxiety.

The ev¹ also introduces advanced Auto-Pilot capabilities. Pathfinder enables users to pinpoint a destination directly on the on-screen map, after which the system calculates and navigates the route to that point. Waypoints extends this experience with a library of saved, named locations, paired with a cloud-based Large Language Model (LLM) that understands natural language and conversational intent to select the appropriate waypoint and guide navigation accordingly, for example, “I want some milk,” directing the user to the fridge.

ev-Pilot is ev¹’s riderless autonomy feature set, enabling the vehicle to perform selected tasks without anyone seated on it. One example is Follow Mode, where ev¹ autonomously follows its owner so it can stay with them during short walks or transitions. More ev-Pilot features will roll out via over-the-air (OTA) updates as they are validated and released.

The Architecture: Quad-Drive Performance

To match its intelligence with physical capability, Strutt engineered the Quad-Drive system, a proprietary four-wheel active-drive architecture designed for precise, real-world mobility. At its core is an advanced active steering system, derived from automotive active-steering architectures, enabling exceptionally accurate path tracking and vehicle control. This approach allows the ev¹ to respond fluidly to user movement and environmental changes, delivering one of the most precise maneuvering experiences in personal mobility.

Powering the system are four independent motors, including high-torque rear drive units delivering a combined 120 N•m of peak torque, a figure that rivals that of a small car. Working in concert with a shock-absorbing suspension system, Quad-Drive dynamically distributes power in real time to maintain traction and stability across uneven terrain, gravel, wet pavement, or debris.

“With Quad-Drive, we made sure the vehicle’s muscle truly matched its brain,” said Barney Mason, Head of Design at Strutt. “Active steering gives us unmatched control accuracy, while the torque and the independent suspension system inspire confidence across real-world surfaces, without sacrificing comfort or stability.”

The ev¹ supports a top speed of 8 mph (13 km/h), a maximum payload of 350 lbs (160 kg), a 13-degree climbing capability, and 80 mm (3.1 inches) of ground clearance. Designed for everyday practicality, the vehicle features a modular architecture that disassembles into five portable components, along with a fully adjustable seating system for personalized ergonomic comfort.

A Living Platform

The ev¹ is designed to grow. With over-the-air (OTA) updates, the vehicle will continuously receive bug fixes and feature updates, ensuring that the product stays at the cutting edge long after purchase.

Availability, Pricing and Trial Drive

Starting today, the Strutt ev¹ is available for early-bird pre-orders via Strutt’s official website (www.strutt.inc). Positioned as a premium bridge between essential mobility and cutting-edge robotics, the ev¹ represents a new era of independent living.

To celebrate its global debut, Strutt is offering an exclusive price of $5,299, a significant savings from the $7,499 MSRP. Prospective customers may experience the ev¹ in person at upcoming exhibitions around the world or book trial drives through the website.

About Strutt

Strutt is a Singapore-incorporated robotics company redefining personal transport through advanced sensing, intelligent driving technology, and awards-winning industrial design. The company’s flagship product, the Strutt ev¹, is engineered to deliver electric-vehicle-level safety, intelligence, and control in a compact personal vehicle built for everyday use.

Find out more: https://www.strutt.inc/

For the media kit, please refer to this link: https://bit.ly/Struttev1MediaKit