KEDING Introduces True⁺ Panels, Strengthening Its Position as a Comprehensive Premium Interior Surface Solutions Brand

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Meeting the surging demand for high-performance building materials globally, a new generation of interior materials are set to launch in January, 2026. KD True⁺ Panels and KD SPC Flooring will debut across South East Asia market targeting commercial, hospitality, and residential projects. Designed to withstand the region’s high humidity and intensive daily use, this rollout delivers refined aesthetics alongside long-lasting performance across modern interior applications.



KEDING, a comprehensive premium interior surface solutions brand.

Keding Enterprises (TW:6655), a publicly listed interior surface materials company from Taiwan, its comprehensive solution portfolio is designed to meet the diverse demands of all interiors, covering walls, floors, ceilings, cabinetry, and integrated interior applications. Its diverse product line including KD wood veneer panels, KD ECO⁺ Laminates, and KD flooring, provides designers with a one-stop solution for premium interiors, serving as an inspirational toolkit to create sophisticated and cohesive spaces.

As Taiwan’s only fully integrated interior materials manufacturer, KEDING oversees every stage of production in-house, ensuring seamless execution and consistent quality across entire projects—giving designers the freedom to explore bold ideas without compromising. With a proven track record in global office environments such as Google, international retail chains including Starbucks, and worldwide hotel groups such as Marriott, KEDING continues to be a trusted partner for large-scale and high-standard projects.

Through 2026 product launch, KEDING reinforces its role as a comprehensive interior surface materials brand. By combining multiple product lines into a cohesive system, KEDING demonstrates Taiwan’s advanced manufacturing expertise while delivering reliable performance and efficient execution. This expansion underscores KEDING’s commitment to providing solutions that meet international standards and evolving market demands. Looking ahead, KEDING will continue to expand its global footprint and product portfolio to shape the future of interior worldwide.

Link to Website: https://twkd.cc/8btdn3

Check more Project Pictures: https://twkd.cc/8bte4g

