TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, today reinforces its leadership in the next era of personal AI, placing human-centered design and on-device intelligence at the core of 2026. As AI shifts decisively from the cloud to local execution, GIGABYTE delivers real-time responsiveness, full user control, and seamless accessibility, making AI more practical, intuitive, and accessible, bringing intelligent experiences closer to creators, gamers, and everyday users alike.



GIGABYTE Highlights Human-Centered and Local AI to Bring AI Experiences Closer to Users in 2026

GIGABYTE successfully implements human-centered design across its entire consumer AI product lineup. By prioritizing switchable, mode-based, and user-directed features, we enhance the AI experience without intrusive automation, ensuring control remains firmly in the user’s hands. GiMATE, the built-in AI agent in GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops, serves as a context-aware companion where AI capabilities are activated via intuitive ‘Press and Speak’ controls. Furthermore, GiMATE Creator and GiMATE Coder streamline content creation and programming by responding to user needs when needed, boosting productivity without disrupting established workflows.

This philosophy also extends to motherboard-level system optimization. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE’s exclusive hardware-software fusion technology, applies AI to dynamically balance performance, power, and thermals based on actual usage without manual tuning required. Meanwhile, the GPU Selector application in the AORUS AI BOX allows users to assign applications to specific GPUs, bringing clarity, predictability, and efficiency to local AI workloads.