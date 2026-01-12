Luang Prabang Warns Tour Operators of Fines for Littering, Disorderly Conduct

Luang Prabang authorities have issued a notice urging tour companies, transport operators, and tour guides to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and public order in the city, warning of escalating fines and possible license suspensions for violations.

According to the notice from the Mayor’s Office, all tourism-related operators, including tour companies, tour bus and boat associations, tourism businesses, and licensed guides, must ensure that staff and clients do not dispose of waste in public areas or waterways.

This includes throwing rubbish from vehicles or boats into rivers, canals, or public spaces.

Under the new measures, a first offence will result in re-education, an official record, and a fine of LAK 300,000 (USD 14), along with mandatory clean-up and compensation for related enforcement costs.

A second offence will carry a LAK 1 million (USD 46) fine, plus clean-up expenses.

Repeated violations may lead to fines five to ten times higher than the second offence, with cases reported to relevant authorities or consulates and handled in accordance with the law.

The notice also states that if offences involve tourists or clients under the supervision of tour companies, vehicles, boats, or guides, the responsible operators will face enforcement action.

In serious cases or where significant damage occurs, authorities may suspend or revoke business licenses.